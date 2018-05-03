Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maybach Is Up For Sale

Struggling to find a Mercedes-Benz that has that real wow factor? Why not buy one owned by F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton! Advertised on Auto Trader, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maybach previously owned by the Formula One Champion is up for sale for a cool £104,990, boasting a number of high-specification qualities from 22-inch alloy wheels to rear seat entertainment, making it considerably more valuable than other S-Class models on the market.

The car previously owned by the four-time Formula One world champion was advertised for sale during Lewis Hamilton’s win of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and the advert lists a host of luxurious extras and upgrades fit for a racing world champion.

Erin Baker, Auto Trader Editorial Director, said that this is a seriously luxurious car. The standard S-Class is one of the swankiest cars that Mercedes makes, and this Maybach edition is even more high-end, featuring ultimate comfort mixed with cutting-edge technology. As a Mercedes F1 driver and a four-time world champion, it’s no surprise that Lewis wanted the best of the best. Mercedes must have offered him something pretty special to replace this one. Maybe it’s the new Mercedes-AMG Project One hypercar.