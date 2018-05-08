New Maruti Suzuki Swift And Baleno Recalled, More Than 50,000 Units Affected

Update: Maruti Suzuki has claimed that this is not a recall but a service campaign.

Maruti Suzuki has officially announced a recall for the all new Swift as well as the Baleno in India. The update has been shared on the company’s website which reveals that 52,686 units of the Baleno and new 2018 Swift have been affected due to the said recall.

The units of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and 2018 Swift manufactured between December 1, 2017 and March 16, 2018 will be affected under the recall. According to the company, a possible fault in the brake vacuum hose is the cause of the recall issued for both the models.

Maruti Suzuki has initiated a service campaign for the recall, which is scheduled to begin on May 14, 2018. Owners of the affected vehicles will be contacted by there respective dealers for inspection and the part, if found to be faulty, will be replaced free of cost.

Customers of new Swift and Baleno can also check if their cars are affected due to the recall online. For this, the customer will have to go to the company’s website and fill the chassis number. The chassis number of the vehicle can be found embossed on the vehicle ID plate and is also in the vehicle invoice / registration documents.