Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza AMT Coming Soon, Specs Leaked

Earlier today, we told you about Maruti Suzuki working on a new version of the Vitara Brezza for 2018. The new Vitara Brezza will come with a few feature updates as well as a new paintjob and dual tone option. Now, it is learnt that Maruti is also preparing an AMT variant of their compact SUV.

According to a leaked image shared on the web, Maruti has already homologated the Vitara Brezza AMT. Currently, the model is only available with a five speed manual transmission. But upon launch, the Vitara Brezza AMT will rival the likes of the Tata Nexon AMT and the Ford EcoSport with automatic transmission.

Also read: New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Revealed: All Features, Tech Specs And Image Gallery

As seen in the spy image, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza AMT will be available in the Vdi, Zdi and Zdi+ variants. The leaked image also reveals that the dimensions of the model will remain unchanged. The Vitara Brezza measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width and 1,640 mm in height while the wheelbase is rated at 2,500 mm. The model tips the scales at 1680 kgs.

Engine specifications too remain unchanged and hence the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza AMT will be powered by the same 1248cc diesel engine. This engine is capable of producing 88 PS of power and 200 Nm of torque. More details of the Vitara Brezza AMT are likely to surface soon. Stay tuned for updates.

Source: Team-BHP