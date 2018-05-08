New Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV Teased Ahead Of Debut

Ahead of its world debut that is slated to take place later this week, British marquee Rolls-Royce has shared a teaser image of its first ever SUV, the Cullinan. Termed as a All-Terrain, High-Sided vehicle by the brand, the Cullinan will be unveiled online on May 10, 2018.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has revealed that 2 teasers will be released, one on each day for two days beginning today. Additionally, a final teaser will be shared just a few hours before the model is unveiled in all its glory to the world. The teaser image you see here reveals the LED tail light design as well as the bulging fender design of the SUV.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV will be underpinned by the Architecture of Luxury platform, which also forms the base for the eighth generation Phantom. The said platform, which is also known as the aluminium space frame platform, will underpin all future Rolls-Royce models.

Visually, the Cullinan from Rolls-Royce will feature a large chrome grille with vertical slats, rectangular laser headlamps, suicide doors, dual exhausts and a tailgate mounted spoiler. Inside, the model will come equipped with the most luxurious features one can ask for, such as the Viewing Suite, which deploys two leather wrapped chairs and a cocktail table from the lower section of the tailgate at the push of a button. Also on offer will be a large, fully digital instrument cluster, premium leather upholstery and a special centre console that will house an iDrive inspired controller.

Engine specifications of the upcoming 2018 Rolls-Royce Cullinan remain undisclosed at the moment although the model is likely to source power from a retuned version of the 6.75-litre V12 motor that breathes life into the new Phantom VIII. upon launch, the SUV from Rolls-Royce will take on the likes of the Bentley Bentayga.