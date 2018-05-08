Artem M9 Is Called The World’s Safest Electric Scooter

Home-grown electric vehicle technology company, Artem Energy Future has announced the Artem M9, which is claimed to be the world’s safest electric scooter. The M9 will include unprecedented ADAS (advanced driver-assistance systems) previously seen only in luxury cars. The vehicle is being developed with several industry firsts: 90kmph top speed, 0-50kmph in 6 seconds and a range of 100 kms/per charge. Artem also allows the M9 to be charged by an on-board fast charger, as well by swapping batteries.

The company is working on safety with a two-step approach: Collision Prevention and Collision Alert. A majority of two-wheeler accidents are caused by rider error and lack of attention. Artem’s technology is being developed to ensure that the rider has timely information and alerts to make better decisions. Artem’s flagship M9-A scooters will have cameras and radars to allow 360-degree awareness upto a 100m radius.

Artem’s technology will also watch environmental factors. For example:

M9 warns tailgaters if they’re too close

Indicators cancel safely and automatically by sensing when the turn has been completed

A blind-spot warning system is available to warn the rider that despite indicating a turn, someone is close behind and a potential danger

In the event of an accident, the M9 sends automated text messages and calls to five pre-defined numbers. A centralized call centre is also informed, as is the local emergency response authority.

The startup is in the process of raising a Series A round of investment in the run-up to a three product roadmap over the next five years. The M9 is based on a modular architecture that lends itself to scaling up or down. It will be followed by the M9-A and a mid-mass market scooter, the M6.