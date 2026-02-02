Mahindra Vision S Diesel Automatic Spotted: Interior Leaks Reveal Big Surprise Before Launch

Mahindra’s upcoming Vision S SUV has been spotted testing once again on Indian roads, and this time the spy images reveal something many buyers were waiting for. The interior is now visible, and more importantly, the test vehicle confirms a diesel automatic setup.
The Vision S was first showcased as a concept last year, and the production model looks quite close to it. The dashboard design seen in the spy images carries over the concept’s vertical air vents and a wide centre console filled with physical buttons. This layout feels practical and familiar, especially for Indian conditions. The test vehicle seen here appears to be a mid-spec variant. It gets a regular three-spoke steering wheel, fabric seat upholstery and a manual handbrake, instead of premium electronic controls.
Inside highlights seen on the test car include
- Large touchscreen infotainment system
- Digital instrument cluster
- Physical buttons for climate and media
- Adjustable headrests for all five passengers
- 60:40 split rear seat
- Panoramic sunroof stretching till the rear row
The rear seat looks spacious thanks to the boxy shape. Headroom should be strong, and the upright design hints at good shoulder room too.
When it comes to the exterior, the Vision S sticks to a tough and upright design. Circular headlamps with LED DRLs, a new grille, vertical tail lamps and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel give it a rugged feel. The overall stance places it below the Scorpio but with a clear lifestyle SUV character.
A key detail spotted is the AdBlue filler next to the fuel lid. This confirms a BS6 Phase 2 diesel engine. The gear lever inside confirms this particular vehicle is an automatic. This could give Mahindra an advantage, as diesel automatic options are still rare in the sub four metre SUV space.
Petrol options are also expected at launch. The petrol turbo engine from the XUV 3XO and the 1.5 litre diesel from the Thar lineup are likely candidates.
The Vision S is expected to sit on Mahindra’s new NU IQ platform and come with strong safety tech, connected features and multiple drive modes.
From what is visible so far, the Vision S looks ready to offer space, features and powertrain options that many rivals currently do not.
Image Source – Rushlane