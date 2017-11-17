New Lexus NX300h Hybrid Electric Vehicle Unveiled In India; Prices To Be Announced By January 2018

The Lexus NX300h is set to arrive in India and was recently unveiled at an event held in Mumbai. The arrival of this latest hybrid electric vehicle offering strengthens Lexus’s product range in India, further building on its rapid growth in the country following the brand’s entry into the market in March 2017. The Lexus NX300h will be available in India in two variants – the F Sport and Luxury models.

The NX300h features sharp contours of its exterior styling and comes equipped with an panoramic roof. The Lexus NX300h’s LED triple-projector-beam headlamps and dramatically styled front and rear fascias are aimed to make a statement on the road. The new LED tail lamps are just one of the many details that set NX apart.

The Lexus NX300h delivers for the driver with its all-wheel drive and a new adaptive suspension. The hybrid come equipped with a 2.5 litre, 4-cylinder in-line engine, which produces 145 KW (197 hp) of max power and is claimed to deliver an ARAI certified mileage of 18.32 kmpl. Safety features include 8 airbags, ABS + vehicle stability control and an anti-theft system.

The BS6 compliant NX 300h is paired with Lexus-first innovations and features that elevate comfort and convenience to new heights. These include Lexus’ first kick-sensor-activated power rear door, first-in-class power-folding and power-reclining rear seats. The Mark Levinson system with ClariFi technology features 14 speakers.

The new Lexus NX also features a 360-degree panoramic surround view monitor, which uses four high-definition cameras to simulate a top-down view of the vehicle. This view spins to show surrounding vehicles, pedestrians, and obstacles, and includes position projections to demonstrate the vehicle’s path at slow speed.

A more expansive 10.3-inch split-screen multimedia display provides simultaneous access to audio and climate controls and various systems, including the next-generation navigation system that is coupled with a full color heads up display.

The model was unveiled on November 17, 2017. However, prices and the other retail details of the NX 300h will be announced by January 2018.