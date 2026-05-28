Lotus Reveals Most Powerful Emira Ever!

Lotus has taken the wraps off the new Emira 420 Sport. The new version sits above the regular Emira Turbo and brings more power, lower weight and sharper handling changes. It also gets several aerodynamic updates along with a removable roof panel for the first time.
The car continues with the same low and sporty shape seen on the standard Emira, but small changes have been made across the body to improve airflow and cooling.
Some of the visible updates include:
- Larger air intakes
- New front splitter
- Revised vents
- Extended side sills
- Rear lip spoiler
- Louvred tailgate design
Lotus says these changes have improved cooling performance in multiple areas.
- Radiator airflow improved by 15 percent
- Central cooling airflow up by 14 percent
- Brake cooling improved by 10 percent
- Exhaust airflow increased by 30 percent
The Emira 420 Sport also gets a removable tinted glass roof panel. Owners can remove the panel manually and store it behind the seats inside a protective cover. The feature has been inspired by the classic Lotus Esprit, and it is now available across the full Emira lineup.
The sports car is powered by a Mercedes-AMG sourced 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine. The engine produces 420hp and 500Nm torque. An 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox sends power to the rear wheels.
Lotus claims the car can accelerate from 0 to 100kph in 3.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 299kph.
The company has also reduced weight through an optional Lightweight Handling Pack. Lotus claims that this setup cuts around 25kg compared to the standard Emira Turbo while also adding extra downforce.
The package includes:
- Titanium exhaust
- Carbon-fibre parts
- Lithium-ion battery
- Two-way adjustable dampers
- Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres
The suspension setup has been revised as well. Ride height is now 5mm lower, helping the car feel sharper around corners.
The cabin keeps the same driver-focused layout as the regular model. A digital instrument display and a 10.25-inch touchscreen remain part of the setup.
Other cabin details include:
- 12-way adjustable seats
- Carbon-fibre gearshift paddles
- Updated switchgear feel
- New interior trim options
Buyers can also choose extra styling packs. One of them adds carbon-fibre detailing around the cabin, while another brings Tangelo Orange highlights on the steering wheel, centre console and air vent surrounds.
Lotus will offer the Emira 420 Sport with 16 exterior colours and nine wheel designs. A new Tangelo Orange paint shade has been introduced specially for this version. New 20-inch forged alloy wheels are also available.
The Emira 420 Sport is now open for bookings in international markets. Deliveries are expected to begin from August 2026.
International pricing starts from:
- Europe – €129,900
- United Kingdom – £105,900
- United States – $122,900