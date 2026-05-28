New Honda City RS Facelift Revealed In Thailand With Sportier Look And Hybrid Power

A few days back, Honda launched the much-awaited City facelift in India alongside the debut of its ZR-V hybrid SUV. Now the updated City has made its way to Thailand with more variants, extra styling changes and a new RS version that looks much sportier than the regular model.
Honda is offering both sedan and hatchback body styles in Thailand. The hatchback version is not available in India and gives the City lineup a slightly different character in that market.
The company has also changed the variant lineup for Thailand. Buyers get four versions in total.
|Variant
|Powertrain
|S
|1.0 turbo petrol
|e V
|Hybrid
|e SV
|Hybrid
|e RS
|Hybrid
The RS trim sits at the top of the lineup and gets sportier styling elements with exclusive badging.
Engine options
Honda has given Thailand a different engine lineup compared to India.
The base model uses a 1.0-litre three-cylinder VTEC turbo petrol engine.
- 119 bhp power
- 173 Nm torque
- CVT gearbox
In India, the City continues with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine instead.
The hybrid versions use Honda’s e system.
- Electric motor produces 100 bhp
- 253 Nm torque
- 1.5-litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine
- Lithium-ion battery pack
The hybrid setup can run in three drive modes.
- EV mode
- Hybrid mode
- Engine mode
Honda says the petrol engine mainly works to charge the battery, though it can also help drive the wheels when needed.
Design changes
The Thailand-spec City facelift looks very similar to the India version but the RS trim gets a few extra touches.
At the front, the car gets new Blade-Eye bi-LED headlamps along with segmented LED DRLs that also work as turn indicators.
Other styling updates include:
- Honeycomb front grille
- Full-width LED light bar
- Revised front bumper
- Redesigned rear bumper with mesh pattern
The alloy wheels on the RS version are similar to the India-spec top model, though the RS badge helps it stand apart.
The hatchback version also carries the same design language as the sedan.
Cabin and features
The cabin layout stays modern and feature-loaded. The hatchback and sedan share the same dashboard and equipment list.
Key features include:
- 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Honda SENSING ADAS package
- Digital driver display
- Connected car features
- Wireless connectivity support
Honda has not yet confirmed whether the Thailand version will get ventilated front seats like the India-spec model.
Launch details
Pre-bookings for the City facelift are already open in Thailand. Official bookings will begin in July 2026, while deliveries are expected to start from August.
The updated City range in Thailand looks more diverse than the India lineup because it offers a hatchback body style, a turbo petrol engine and the exclusive RS trim.