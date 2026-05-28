Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Launched At Rs 3.65 Lakh

Royal Enfield has finally launched the much-anticipated Bullet 650 in India. For many riders, the Bullet is not just another motorcycle. It is one of those bikes people have grown up seeing on highways, small towns and city streets for years. That deep connection is what makes this launch important.
The new Bullet 650 brings the same old-school character of the Bullet into Royal Enfield’s twin cylinder lineup. Prices start at Rs 3.64 lakh ex-showroom, Chennai, and the motorcycle is now available across dealerships.
The bike was first showcased at EICMA 2025, and after months of waiting, it has now officially reached the Indian market.
Colour options and styling
Royal Enfield is offering the motorcycle in two shades.
|Colour Options
|Cannon Black
|Battleship Blue
The black shade keeps the proper traditional Bullet feel alive, while the blue colour gives the motorcycle a slightly newer look without altering its classic identity.
The design carries many familiar Bullet elements.
- Round headlamp setup
- Teardrop shaped fuel tank
- Hand-painted pinstripes
- Chrome exhausts
- Upright handlebars
- Metal badging on the tank
The rear section also looks different from the Classic 650. Royal Enfield has used a more squared rear fender along with a single-piece seat setup.
That single seat could actually make daily commutes and long rides more comfortable for pillion riders compared to the Classic 650.
Engine and gearbox
The Bullet 650 uses Royal Enfield’s familiar twin cylinder engine that already powers several other bikes in the lineup.
|Engine Details
|648cc parallel twin engine
|Air and oil cooled
|47 PS power
|52.3 Nm torque
|6-speed gearbox
The motorcycle also gets a slip and assist clutch. This engine is already known for smooth highway performance and relaxed cruising. Riders can expect strong mid-range performance along with a refined riding feel during long-distance touring.
Hardware and ride setup
The motorcycle shares its main structure with the Classic 650.
- Steel tubular frame
- Telescopic front forks
- Twin rear shock absorbers
- 19-inch front wheel
- 18-inch rear wheel
- Dual disc brakes
- Dual-channel ABS
The riding posture remains upright and comfortable, which suits both city riding and highway journeys.
Features and equipment
Royal Enfield has kept the equipment list familiar and practical with –
- Semi-digital instrument cluster
- Small digital display
- Gear position indicator
- Fuel gauge
- Trip meter
- USB charging port
- LED lighting
- Tripper navigation pod
The switchgear also gets retro-style aluminium finish elements, matching the old-school character of the motorcycle.
Price and market position
The Bullet 650 is priced almost the same as the lower variants of the Classic 650 Twin. It also becomes one of the more affordable motorcycles based on Royal Enfield’s long wheelbase 650 platform.
|Price
|Rs 3.64 lakh ex-showroom
The motorcycle joins other 650cc models like:
- Super Meteor 650
- Shotgun 650
- Classic 650 Twin
- Interceptor 650
- Continental GT 650