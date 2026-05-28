Tata Motors has launched the updated 2026 Tata Tiago lineup!

Finally!!! Tata has introduced the new 2026 Tiago lineup in India, including the petrol, CNG and EV versions. All three models receive noticeable design updates, a refreshed cabin and more features than before. Prices begin from Rs 4.69 lakh for petrol, Rs 5.79 lakh for CNG and Rs 6.99 lakh for the electric version. Tata is also offering the electric version under its battery subscription plan with a lower starting cost.
‘Tiago’ has been one of Tata’s most important small cars for years. It first arrived in 2016 and later became popular in electric form as well. Now both versions have received one of their biggest updates yet.
Fresh exterior styling
The updated Tiago now gets a sharper front design. Tata has redesigned the grille, bumper and headlamps to give the hatchback a cleaner and more upright appearance.
Key exterior updates include:
- New LED headlamps
- Slimmer front grille
- Larger lower air intake
- Redesigned front and rear bumpers
- Connected LED tail lamps
- New alloy wheel designs
- Black cladding around wheel arches
The Tiago EV gets slightly different styling compared to the petrol version. It receives a closed front grille along with EV-specific detailing. Tata has also added new LED tail lamps and fresh aero-style wheels to separate it visually from the standard hatchback.
Buyers can choose from multiple colour options including Daytona Grey, Pristine White, Pure Grey and Varanasi Vibrance.
Cabin gets a full makeover
Tata has reworked the cabin layout in both models with a cleaner approach. Tata has removed the older flowing dashboard design and replaced it with a flatter and cleaner setup. The biggest upgrade is the new screen!
Notable cabin highlights –
- 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Digital driver display
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Rear AC vents
- Wireless charging pads
- Type C charging ports
- Connected car technology
- Cruise control
- Cooled glovebox
The Tiago EV also gets a new two-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata.ev branding. Another noticeable change is the rotary drive selector which replaces the older gear lever. The dual-tone cabin theme also feels more premium than before.
Safety and convenience features
Tata has added several new safety features with this update.
- 360-degree camera
- Six airbags
- Electronic stability control
- ABS with EBD
- Rear parking sensors
- ISOFIX child seat mounts
These additions help the Tiago feel more modern against rivals in the hatchback segment.
Petrol and CNG engine details
Mechanical changes are minimal. Tata has continued with the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.
|Engine
|Power
|Torque
|Gearbox
|1.2 petrol
|86 PS
|113 Nm
|5-speed MT / AMT
|1.2 petrol CNG
|73.4 PS
|95 Nm
|5-speed MT / AMT
One important update is the availability of AMT with the CNG version. Tata has even added paddle shifters for the CNG AMT variants.
Tiago EV battery and range
The Tiago EV continues with two battery pack options.
|Battery Pack
|Power
|Range
|19.2 kWh
|61 PS
|223 km
|24 kWh
|75 PS
|293 km
The electric hatchback supports fast charging and Tata has retained both MR and LR versions for buyers with different needs.
Price and rivals
Here are the starting prices:
|Model
|Starting Price
|Tata Tiago Petrol
|Rs 4.69 lakh
|Tata Tiago iCNG
|Rs 5.79 lakh
|Tata Tiago EV
|Rs 6.99 lakh
|Tiago EV with BaaS
|Rs 4.69 lakh
The Tiago continues to compete with:
- Maruti Suzuki Celerio
- Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
- Maruti Suzuki Swift
Meanwhile, the Tiago EV rivals:
- MG Comet EV
- Citroen eC3