Lexus NX 300h India Launch Details, Images, Features And Expected Prices

While the new NX300h has been unveiled in India, Lexus India will announce the prices and other detail of its latest model by January 2018. The new Lexus NX300h is claimed to offer pleasures of driving in the exquisite yet edgy styling of an SUV whose form and performance defy convention and will be available in India in two variants – the F Sport and Luxury models.

Lexus NX 300h India Prices (Expected)

Sources in the know have revealed that the Lexus NX 300h will arrive in India with a price tag of approximately INR 74-78 lakh. Bookings for the model are currently open and can be made against an amount of INR 5 lakh.

Lexus NX 300h India Launch Date

The Lexus NX 300h was unveiled in India on November 17, 2017 at an event in Mumbai. The prices, as aforementioned, would be announced by January 2018.

Lexus NX 300h Features and Details

The NX300h features sharp contours of its exterior styling and comes equipped with an panoramic roof. The Lexus NX300h’s LED triple-projector-beam headlamps and dramatically styled front and rear fascias are aimed to make a statement on the road. Inspired by the facets of a cut gemstone, new LED tail lamps are just one of the many details that set NX apart.

Lexus’ first kick-sensor-activated power rear door, first-in-class power-folding and power-reclining rear seats. The Mark Levinson system with ClariFi technology features 14 speakers. A more expansive 10.3-inch split-screen multimedia display provides simultaneous access to audio and climate controls and various systems, including the next-generation navigation system that is coupled with a full color heads up display.

Lexus NX 300h Engine and Performance

For India, the Lexus NX 300h will be available with a single engine option. The 2.5 litre, 4-cylinder in-line engine, produces 145 KW (197 hp) of max power and is claimed to deliver an ARAI certified mileage of 18.32 kmpl. This engine is paired to an ECVT transmission and enables the model to sprint from 0-100 kmph in 9.1 seconds.

Lexus NX 300h Safety

Safety features include 8 airbags, ABS + vehicle stability control and an anti-theft system making the Lexus NX300h a secure ride amid all its sophistication.

Lexus NX 300h Image Gallery