Kia India launches Phase II of Buckle Up road safety initiative

Road safety is a topic that affects everyone who uses the road every day. Car companies are also starting to play a bigger role in spreading awareness and improving safety beyond just building safer cars.
Kia India has now taken another step in this direction. The company has begun Phase II of its Buckle Up road safety programme in association with The Social Lab Foundation. The initiative is being carried out with the support of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
The second phase was officially inaugurated by Ajay Tamta, Minister of State in Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, at New Delhi. The event was held at Transport Bhawan in the presence of government officials and representatives of Kia India.
Kia India and The Social Lab Foundation have also signed a Memorandum of Understanding to further expand the programme. Over the next two years the initiative will be rolled out in Delhi NCR and Uttarakhand.
The focus of Phase II is to reach young road users and first time drivers through practical learning.
Key highlights of Phase II
- Around 20000 students will be trained
- The programme will cover almost 100 colleges
- Driving simulators will be used to demonstrate real road situations
- Students will participate in road safety awareness programmes
- Learning modules will teach young drivers about road risks
The programme will also work on improving road infrastructure. Additional crash barriers will be placed in high risk areas including parts of Gurugram and Delhi Uttarakhand highway corridor.
This new phase builds on the results achieved in the past.
During Phase I between February 2024 and February 2026 Kia India worked with the Gurugram Traffic Police. The project focused on both physical infrastructure and safety awareness.
Impact of Phase I
- 750 crash barriers installed on risky road stretches in Gurugram
- Road safety education programmes conducted in 100 schools
- Nearly 32000 students reached through awareness sessions
The aim was to develop a model in which companies, local authorities and communities collaborate to enhance safety on the roads.
Kia India says safety remains a key part of its mobility vision. The company believes that better awareness among the young drivers can help reduce the number of accidents in the long run.
The Social Lab Foundation also sees the partnership as an opportunity to expand the programme to new regions and engage more students.
With Phase II now underway, the Buckle Up initiative is continuing to grow. More students will learn about responsible driving and more safety measures will be seen on the roads. Small steps such as these can help make everyday travel safer for everyone, slowly but surely.