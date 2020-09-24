New Land Rover Defender India Launch Date Revealed

Two serious off-roaders will go on sale in India next month. The new Mahindra Thar will be launched on the 2nd of October and now, Jaguar Land Rover India has announced that the new Land Rover Defender will be launched in India on 15th October, 2020 via a digital launch event.

The carmaker had opened booking in February this year and had announced that prices will start at INR 69.99 lakh. The new Defender will be offered with a 2.0 litre petrol powertrain which will produce 300ps of peak power and 400nm of torque. There are two body styles to choose from, the elegant 90 (3 door) and the versatile 110 (5 door). We’ll have to wait and see if both will be made available for India. It will come to our shores via the CBU (Completely built unit) route.

There will be a slew of variants to choose from, namely Base, S, SE, HSE and First Edition. All the variants will be available in both the both the body trims. The new Defender is loaded with tech such as 360° Surround Camera, Wade Sensing, Electronic Air Suspension (Standard on 110), Smartphone Pack, Connected Navigation Pro, Off-Road tyres, Centre Console with refrigerated compartment (optional) and more.

The new Defender is built upon Land Rover’s new purpose-engineered D7x (for extreme) architecture, which is based on a lightweight aluminium monocoque construction to create the stiffest body structure Land Rover has ever produced. It is three times stiffer than traditional body-on-frame designs, providing perfect foundations for the fully independent air or coil-sprung suspension and supports the latest electrified powertrains. It has been through more than 62,000 tests for an engineering sign-off, while the chassis and body architecture has been engineered to withstand Land Rover’s Extreme Event Test procedure – repeated and sustained impacts, above and beyond the normal standard for SUV and passenger cars. During development testing, prototype models have covered millions of kilometres across some of the harshest environments on earth.