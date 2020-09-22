Ford Endeavour Sport Edition Launched at INR 35.10 Lakh

Ford has finally launched the much-awaited Sport edition of the Endeavour at INR 35.10 Lakh. It will go prowling on its prime rival, the Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo. Given its butch appeal and huge fan following, the Endeavour is one of the most popular SUVs in our country. Ford also sells a ‘Sport’ variant of the SUV which was introduced in Australia in late-2019. The Sport variant has been spied on multiple occasions and has already reached dealerships.

More details

Donning bold, black exteriors, Ford Endeavour Sport features several design enhancements to accentuate an already imposing stance and appeal. The Endeavour, even in its standard trim, is one of the most butch-looking SUVs currently on sale today.

The changes

The cosmetic changes include an all-new ebony black front grille. The front fender as well as the front and rear bumper skid plates also get an ebony black treatment to add to the SUVs imposing stance. The special black edition smoked headlamps complete the Ford Endeavour Sport’s impressive look. Ford Endeavour features all-LED headlamp for both low and high-beam that provide up to 20% greater lighting penetration for enhanced night-time visibility. The black theme is carried through to the side with ebony black ORVMs, fender grille and dark inserts on side steppers. A smart Sport decal will embellish the doors and tailgate. One of the most noticeable changes on the new Endeavour Sport is its ebony black premium alloy wheels and roof rails that make the SUV sporty yet elegant.

The Endeavour Sport packs in kit such as LED headlamps, powered front seats, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, dual-zone climate control, hands-free tailgate opening, cruise control, panoramic sunroof, hands-free parking, Ford’s Terrain Management system and more. On the safety front, the Sport comes equipped with 7 airbags, ESC, traction control, tyre pressure monitor, hill descent control and more. The sport edition makes do with the same 2.0-litre EcoBlue turbo-diesel engine that puts out 170PS and 420Nm. This engine is paired to an India-first 10-speed automatic gearbox.

Don’t get us wrong, the 2.0-litre EcoBlue turbo-diesel engine is good enough for the job but the enthusiast in us wanted to see the 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine being deployed in the Sport variant of the Endeavour. The 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel engine produces 213 PS and 500 Nm of torque. In some markets, it is a replacement for the 3.2-litre single-turbo five-cylinder diesel engine that develops 200 PS and 470 Nm of torque and was offered in India earlier. Chances of this engine making it in the Sport edition were very slim to begin with. The Ford Endeavour Sport will be available in three colours – Absolute Black, Diffused Silver and Diamond White.

Adding to the joy of the upcoming festive season, Ford India recently expanded its Ford Freestyle model lineup with the edition of a new, top-of-the-line variant, Freestyle Flair. The Freestyle is considered to be one of the most driver-centric cars in its segment and particularly appeals to the people who are more inclined towards driving pleasure. The new Freestyle Flair is available at an attractive, introductory price of INR 7,69,000 for petrol variant while at INR 8,79,000 for the diesel engine powered variant.