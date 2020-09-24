BMW M1000RR Becomes the First Motorcycle from BMW’s M Division

Automobiles which take birth out of a performance division of a manufacturer are something else altogether. ‘M’ is one such division and belongs to BMW. Performance cars which get adorned with the tag are a dream for many of us. BMW tried their hand at creating a performance division for their motorcycles too and dubbed it as HP4 but it didn’t see much success. So now, the German manufacturer has decided to lend the ‘M’ division to its motorcycles too and the first product to come out is the BMW M1000RR.

More details

As the name suggests, the M1000RR is based on the S1000RR, which is already considered as one of the best litre-class superbikes available in the world.

The powertrain

Unsurprisingly, it comes with power, more torque, less weight, more powerful brakes, a lot of carbon parts and yes, winglets, of course. The lending of ‘M’ moniker has resulted in increased power. The inline-four motor is tweaked to churn out 212 horsepower at 14,500rpm—up from the “base” S that produces 205 horsepower at 13,000rpm—and 83 lb-ft of torque at 11,000rpm. The redline has also got up to 15,100 RPM.

The bump in performance figures is achieved by the inclusion of new 2-ring forged pistons from Mahle, adapted combustion chambers, longer and lighter titanium connecting rods from Pankl, slimmer and lighter rocker arms, fully machined intake ports with new duct geometry as well as optimisations on camshafts and intake area. The lightweight exhaust system is also made of titanium.

Other changes

Another aspect which makes it a faster machine than the standard model is its 4kg lower kerb weight – 192kg. There have been some modifications to the chassis as well and BMW has tweaked it to enhance its overall riding dynamics. Both the 45-mm upside-down fork and the rear strut and swingarm are “optimized” with a slightly wider steering head angle and longer swingarm that increase the wheelbase by 0.7 inches and the ride height at the back by a fifth of an inch. Like we mentioned earlier, the winglets have made their way here too. BMW says that the winglets development took part on track and in BMW’s wind tunnel, and they managed to produce enough aerodynamic downforce to get faster lap times with the new M1000RR. Of course, they are made of carbon fibre.

M brake calipers and tyres

The model also becomes the first bike in the line-up to receive a set of M brakes that includes two 320-mm discs with four-piston calipers at the front and a 220-mm disc with a two-piston caliper at the back. The 17-inch wheels are now made of carbon and clad in 120/70 ZR 17 and 200/55 ZR 17 tires front and back, respectively.

On the electronics front, it comes with two adjustable throttle curves, five riding modes, launch control, dynamic traction control, hill-start control, pit lane limiter, navigation, and a 6.5-inch TFT display.

Pricing

In the European markets, the BMW M1000RR has been priced at £31,000 (approximately Rs 29 lakh). We are hoping that BMW Motorrad will bring it here as well, in limited numbers.