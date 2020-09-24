Home News Toyota Urban Cruiser Vs Kia Sonet Vs Tata Nexon Vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Vs Ford Ecosport Vs Hyundai Venue Vs Mahindra XUV300: Price And Specs Comparison

Toyota Urban Cruiser Vs Kia Sonet Vs Tata Nexon Vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Vs Ford Ecosport Vs Hyundai Venue Vs Mahindra XUV300: Price And Specs Comparison The Toyota Urban Cruiser takes on the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, the Tata Nexon and others in this on-paper comparison September 24, 2020

Toyota has launched its Urban Cruiser in India. The new compact SUV is derived from the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and is the second offering from the Toyota-Maruti partnership in India. The first offering from the partnership was the Glanza, which was a rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki Baleno. However, Toyota has slightly modified the Urban Cruiser, with a chunky Fortuner-inspired front grille and some handy features, along with a mild-hybrid 1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. The Urban Cruiser will now rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford Ecosport, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 300, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet. Here’s a specs and price comparison to help you find everything about this urban SUV. Power and Performance: Comparison Kia Sonet Hyundai Venue Tata Nexon Mahindra XUV 300 Ford Eco Sport Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Toyota Urban Cruiser Engine options available 1.2 litre petrol/1.0 litre turbo petrol/1.5 diesel 1.2 litre petrol/1.0-litre turbo petrol/1.5-litre diesel 1.2-litre turbo/1.5-litre diesel 1.2-litre turbo petrol/1.5-litre diesel 1.5-litre diesel and petrol 1.5-litre petrol 1.5-litre petrol Transmissions 5-speed MT, 6-speed iMT and MT, 7-speed DCT, 6-speed Torque converter 5-speed MT, 6-speed iMT and MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/AMT 6-speed MT/AMT 5-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 5-speed MT/ 4-speed AT 5-speed MT/ 4-speed AT Fuel Options Petrol/ Diesel Petrol/ Diesel Petrol/ Diesel Petrol/ Diesel Petrol/ Diesel Petrol Only Petrol Only Power 82 hp/120 hp/100 hp 82 hp/120 hp/100hp 120 hp/110 hp 110 hp/ 115 hp 100 hp/ 122 hp 105 hp 105 hp Torque 115 Nm/ 172 Nm/240Nm 115 Nm/ 172 Nm/240Nm 170Nm/260Nm 200 Nm/300 Nm 149Nm/215Nm 138 Nm 138 Nm Mileage 18-24kmpl 17.52- 23.7 kmpl 17 kmpl 17-20 kmpl 15.9-21.7 kmpl 17.03-18.76 kmpl 17.03-18.76 kmpl The Urban Cruiser gets the same 1.5-litre petrol 4 cylinder engine, which can also be seen on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. This engine is available with a 5-speed manual transmission as well as a 4-speed automatic gearbox producing 103bhp of power and 138 Nm of torque. The company claims that the SUV claims 17 kmpl of mileage on roads, which is also similar to the Vitara Brezza. However, in the Urban Cruiser, all AT variants will be equipped with an advanced Li-Ion battery with Suzuki’s mild-hybrid tech which includes an ISG- Integrated Starter Generator (Torque assist, regenerative braking & idle start-stop), this will help the Urban Cruiser to be more efficient than the Vitara Brezza. Other than this, the Mahindra XUV 300 and Ford Ecosport are power-packed, while, Kia Sonet and Hyundai have a lot of options to choose from and Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Urban Cruiser have an overall balanced package. Dimensions: Kia Sonet Hyundai Venue Tata Nexon Mahindra XUV 300 Ford Eco Sport Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Toyota Urban Cruiser Length 3995mm 3995mm 3994mm 3995mm 3998mm 3995mm 3995mm Width 1790mm 1770mm 1811mm 1821mm 1765mm 1790mm 1790mm Height 1647mm 1590mm 1607mm 1617mm 1647mm 1640mm 1640mm Ground Clearance 211mm 195mm 209mm 180mm 200mm 198mm 198mm Boot space 392 litres 350 litres 350 litres 257 litres 352 litres 328 litres 328 litres Wheelbase 2500mm 2500mm 2498mm 2600mm 2519mm 2500 2500

As mentioned earlier, the Toyota Urban Cruiser and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza are cousins, they have similar dimensions. The Sonet has the largest boot amongst every other competitor. It also has the highest ground clearance and height. The Mahindra XUV300 has the smallest boot space and not so impressive ground clearance. However, it is the widest sub-4m SUV and has the longest wheelbase too.

Features:

On the feature front, the Kia Sonet comes with the largest 10.25-inch touch screen infotainment system. Apart from this, both, Vitara Brezza and Urban Cruiser do not come with a sunroof, which can be seen on all other suvs in the list. In terms of connectivity, all cars comeswith the industry-standard features on the dashboard. Still, only Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Ford Ecosport come with connected car tech, where you can control your car features remotely.

On the safety front, all the cars in the list, come with a minimum of two airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and a rear-view camera, as standard. However, the safest cars, as rated by NCAP, are the Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV 300, who were awarded 5 stars in their safety test. The XUV 300 even comes with 7 airbags in the premium variants, while Hyundai Venue, Ford Ecosport and Kia Sonet also come with 6 airbags in premium variants.

Price: