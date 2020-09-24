Trending: 
Skoda Might Consider Launching The Enyaq iV Electric SUV In India
Toyota Urban Cruiser Vs Kia Sonet Vs Tata Nexon Vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Vs Ford Ecosport Vs Hyundai Venue Vs Mahindra XUV300: Price And Specs Comparison

The Toyota Urban Cruiser takes on the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, the Tata Nexon and others in this on-paper comparison

News

Toyota has launched its Urban Cruiser in India. The new compact SUV is derived from the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and is the second offering from the Toyota-Maruti partnership in India. The first offering from the partnership was the Glanza, which was a rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki Baleno. However, Toyota has slightly modified the Urban Cruiser, with a chunky Fortuner-inspired front grille and some handy features, along with a mild-hybrid 1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.

The Urban Cruiser will now rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford Ecosport, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 300, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet. Here’s a specs and price comparison to help you find everything about this urban SUV.

Power and Performance:

ComparisonKia SonetHyundai VenueTata NexonMahindra XUV 300Ford Eco SportMaruti   Suzuki Vitara BrezzaToyota Urban Cruiser
Engine options available1.2 litre petrol/1.0 litre turbo petrol/1.5 diesel1.2 litre petrol/1.0-litre turbo petrol/1.5-litre   diesel1.2-litre turbo/1.5-litre diesel1.2-litre turbo petrol/1.5-litre diesel1.5-litre diesel and petrol1.5-litre petrol1.5-litre petrol
Transmissions5-speed MT, 6-speed iMT and MT, 7-speed DCT, 6-speed   Torque converter5-speed MT, 6-speed iMT and MT, 7-speed DCT6-speed MT/AMT6-speed MT/AMT5-speed MT/ 6-speed AT5-speed MT/   4-speed AT5-speed MT/ 4-speed AT
Fuel OptionsPetrol/ DieselPetrol/ DieselPetrol/ DieselPetrol/ DieselPetrol/ DieselPetrol OnlyPetrol Only
Power82 hp/120 hp/100 hp82 hp/120 hp/100hp120 hp/110 hp110 hp/ 115 hp100 hp/ 122 hp105 hp105 hp
Torque115 Nm/ 172 Nm/240Nm115 Nm/ 172 Nm/240Nm170Nm/260Nm200 Nm/300 Nm149Nm/215Nm138 Nm138 Nm
Mileage18-24kmpl17.52- 23.7 kmpl17 kmpl17-20 kmpl15.9-21.7 kmpl17.03-18.76 kmpl17.03-18.76 kmpl

The Urban Cruiser gets the same 1.5-litre petrol 4 cylinder engine, which can also be seen on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. This engine is available with a 5-speed manual transmission as well as a 4-speed automatic gearbox producing 103bhp of power and 138 Nm of torque. The company claims that the SUV claims 17 kmpl of mileage on roads, which is also similar to the Vitara Brezza. However, in the Urban Cruiser, all AT variants will be equipped with an advanced Li-Ion battery with Suzuki’s mild-hybrid tech which includes an ISG- Integrated Starter Generator (Torque assist, regenerative braking & idle start-stop), this will help the Urban Cruiser to be more efficient than the Vitara Brezza. Other than this, the Mahindra XUV 300 and Ford Ecosport are power-packed, while, Kia Sonet and Hyundai have a lot of options to choose from and Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Urban Cruiser have an overall balanced package.

Dimensions:

Kia SonetHyundai VenueTata NexonMahindra XUV 300Ford Eco SportMaruti   Suzuki Vitara BrezzaToyota Urban   Cruiser
Length3995mm3995mm3994mm3995mm3998mm3995mm3995mm
Width1790mm1770mm1811mm1821mm1765mm1790mm1790mm
Height1647mm1590mm1607mm1617mm1647mm1640mm1640mm
Ground Clearance211mm195mm209mm180mm200mm198mm198mm
Boot space392 litres350 litres350 litres257 litres352 litres328 litres328 litres
Wheelbase2500mm2500mm2498mm2600mm2519mm25002500

As mentioned earlier, the Toyota Urban Cruiser and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza are cousins, they have similar dimensions. The Sonet has the largest boot amongst every other competitor. It also has the highest ground clearance and height. The Mahindra XUV300 has the smallest boot space and not so impressive ground clearance. However, it is the widest sub-4m SUV and has the longest wheelbase too.

Features:

On the feature front, the Kia Sonet comes with the largest 10.25-inch touch screen infotainment system. Apart from this, both, Vitara Brezza and Urban Cruiser do not come with a sunroof, which can be seen on all other suvs in the list. In terms of connectivity, all cars comeswith the industry-standard features on the dashboard. Still, only Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Ford Ecosport come with connected car tech, where you can control your car features remotely.

On the safety front, all the cars in the list, come with a minimum of two airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and a rear-view camera, as standard. However, the safest cars, as rated by NCAP, are the Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV 300, who were awarded 5 stars in their safety test. The XUV 300 even comes with 7 airbags in the premium variants, while Hyundai Venue, Ford Ecosport and Kia Sonet also come with 6 airbags in premium variants.

Price:

Kia SonetHyundai VenueTata NexonMahindra XUV 300Ford Eco SportMaruti   Suzuki Vitara BrezzaToyota Urban   Cruiser
Petrol ManualRs 6.41-11.65 lakhRs 6.70-11.21 lakhRs 7.00-10.17 lakhRs 7.95-11.12 lakhRs 8.18-11.22 lakhRs 7.34-9.98 lakhRs 8.40-9.80 lakh
Diesel ManualRs 8.05-11.99 lakhRs 8.10-11.53 lakhRs 8.45-12.10 lakhRs 8.70-11.90 lakhRs 8.68-11.72 lakhN.AN.A
Petrol AutomaticRs 10.49 lakhRs 9.60-11.58 lakhRs 8.45-11.35 lakhN.ARs 10.67-11.57 lakhRs 9.75-11.34 lakhRs 9.80-11.30 lakhs
Diesel AutomaticRs 10.39 lakhN.ARs 9.80-12.70 lakhRs 10.20-12.30 lakhN.AN.AN.A
Other variantsiMT variant- Rs 9.49-11.99 lakhiMT variant- Rs 9.99-11.21 lakh
Standard Warranty3 years/ Unlimited Kms3 years/Unlimited Kms2 years/75,000Kms2 years/Unlimited Kms3 years/1lakh Kms2 years/40,000Kms3 years/1lakh Kms

The Toyota Urban Cruiser is priced slightly above the Vitara Brezza, by Rs 15,000 for the premium-grade variants. However, for that extra price, the SUV promises Toyota’s hassle-free service assurance and gets the more premium Toyota badge on the front grill. With so many models available in the compact SUV space now, buyers are spoilt for choice.

