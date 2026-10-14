New Kawasaki Versys 900 Debuts

Kawasaki’s Versys range has covered different engine sizes for years, with motorcycles such as the Versys-X 300, Versys 650 and Versys 1100 serving different kinds of riders. Now, the Japanese manufacturer has added another model to the family. The new Versys 900 sits between the 650 and 1100 and brings a larger four-cylinder engine along with new safety technology.
The motorcycle is based on the Kawasaki Z900 and uses a 948cc, four-cylinder, liquid-cooled petrol engine. It produces 120 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 97.3 Nm at 8,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and gets a standard quickshifter.
Engine and riding equipment
Kawasaki has changed the engine tuning for the Versys 900. The motorcycle is designed to deliver smoother power for longer rides rather than the sharper response of the Z900.
It also gets:
- Multiple riding modes
- Adjustable power settings
- Traction control
- Cornering ABS
- IMU-based electronic controls
- Bi-directional quickshifter
The bike weighs 214 kg. It uses a steel trellis frame and gets 17-inch alloy wheels with Metzeler Roadtec 01 tyres.
Suspension and brakes
Up front, the bike features 43mm upside-down forks with preload and rebound adjustment. The rear suspension also gets preload and rebound adjustability, along with a remote hand-operated preload adjuster that makes it easy to change settings when carrying a passenger or heavy luggage. Braking duties are handled by twin front discs with four-piston radial-mount calipers.
To fit different riders, the seat height can be adjusted between 825mm and 845mm. The windscreen is also highly adjustable, offering seven different positions.
Radar-based safety
One of the key features on the Versys 900 is its radar system. It uses front and rear radar sensors for several rider assistance functions. The list includes:
- Adaptive Cruise Control Lite
- Forward Collision Warning
- Blind Spot Detection
The adaptive cruise system can adjust the throttle to maintain a selected distance from the vehicle ahead. It does not apply the brakes, so the rider has to intervene when traffic slows quickly.
Forward Collision Warning gives an alert on the TFT screen. The rider can select Early, Medium or Late warning settings, or switch the system off. The rear radar helps detect vehicles in the blind spot.
Other features
The motorcycle gets a 5-inch colour TFT display with smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. Buyers can also choose 32-litre panniers and a 47-litre top box.
The Versys 900 SE adds LED fog lamps, heated grips, hand guards, a radiator guard, lower engine cowl, frame protectors and a centre stand.
Kawasaki has not confirmed the India launch yet, but the Versys 900 is expected to arrive in the first half of 2027. The estimated price could be around Rs 10-11 lakh ex-showroom.
For riders looking for a middleweight touring motorcycle with a four-cylinder engine, the Versys 900 could be an interesting addition to Kawasaki’s India range.