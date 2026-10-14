2026 Toyota Glanza Facelift Launched at Rs 6.99 Lakh: Prices, Features, Engine and Mileage

Recently, Maruti Suzuki launched the updated Baleno, and attention naturally turned to its badge-engineered sibling, the Toyota Glanza. That wait is now over, as Toyota has officially launched the 2026 Glanza facelift in India. Prices start at Rs 6.99 lakh and go up to Rs 10.49 lakh, ex-showroom. The hatchback gets a revised front design, new cabin features, a three-cylinder petrol engine and an additional variant with Level 2 ADAS.
The update also brings changes to the fuel efficiency figures, with both petrol and CNG versions claiming better mileage than before. Here is a closer look at the prices, features and mechanical changes.
2026 Toyota Glanza Facelift: Variant-Wise Prices
Toyota is offering the updated Glanza in five variants: E, S, G, V and V(O). The V(O) is the new top-spec variant and comes with Level 2 ADAS.
|Variant
|Starting price (ex-showroom)
|E
|Rs 6.99 lakh
|S
|Rs 7.71 lakh
|G
|Rs 8.73 lakh
|V
|Rs 9.99 lakh
|V(O)
|Rs 10.49 lakh
These are the starting prices for each variant. Toyota has not provided a complete price list covering every fuel and transmission combination.
The base price is Rs 26,000 higher than that of the previous Glanza, which started at Rs 6.73 lakh. The new V(O) costs Rs 50,000 more than the V variant.
Sharp Styling Upgrades Concentrate at the Front
The most obvious visual changes are up front. The updated Glanza sports a completely redesigned front bumper and a noticeably larger main grille with a sporty honeycomb mesh pattern. Clean satin-silver trim outlines the grille, while a prominent chrome strip bridges the gap between the headlamps. The iconic Toyota logo has also been clean-mounted just below the bonnet’s leading edge.
Other exterior changes include:
- Redesigned front fog lamp housings with LED fog lamps.
- A gloss-black lower lip and new side skirts.
- A shark-fin antenna on the roof.
- 16-inch alloy wheels with a dual-tone finish.
- Seven exterior colour options.
The colour choices are Cafe White, Enticing Silver, Gaming Grey, Insta Blue, Sportin Red, Bluish Black and Digital Teal Green. The last two are new additions to the range.
The side profile continues with chrome door handles and chrome window-line trim. At the rear, the wraparound LED tail lamps, roof spoiler, rear wiper and washer carry forward from the earlier model.
Cabin Features and Safety Equipment
The dashboard layout has not changed much, but Toyota has added features to improve comfort and convenience. The new Glanza gets ventilated front seats, which can be useful during hot Indian summers. It also receives leatherette seat upholstery and a wireless phone charger with a cooling vent.
Standout Interior Features:
- A 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
- A monochrome head-up display and a coloured MID.
- Automatic climate control with rear AC vents.
- A 360-degree camera and front parking sensors.
- A tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).
- Toyota i-Connect connected-car technology.
- A four-speaker, two-tweeter Clarion sound system.
Standard safety kit remains robust, offering six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), hill-hold assist, and ISOFIX child-seat anchor mounts.
New V(O) Variant Introduces Level 2 ADAS
The headline addition for the 2026 facelift is the introduction of a Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), exclusive to the new V(O) trim. The radar and camera hardware are neatly integrated into the front grille area.
Included ADAS Safety Features:
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
- Lane-Keep Assist
- High-Beam Assist
All-New Z-Series Engine with Improved Efficiency
Mechanically, Toyota has ditched the older 4-cylinder K-Series engine. In its place sits Maruti’s new Z12E 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. Transmission choices remain flexible, offering a traditional 5-speed manual or a convenient 5-speed AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) across both fuel types.
|Specification
|Petrol Variant
|CNG Variant
|Engine
|1.2-litre, 3-cylinder
|1.2-litre, 3-cylinder
|Power
|83 hp
|70 hp
|Torque
|112 Nm
|102 Nm
|Manual Gearbox
|5-speed
|5-speed
|Automatic Option
|5-speed AMT
|5-speed AMT
Even though this new three-cylinder engine puts out 7hp and 1Nm less than the old four-cylinder motor, it delivers significantly better fuel economy.
Toyota has also revised the claimed fuel efficiency figures. The petrol manual returns 23.80kmpl, while the AMT version claims 24.77kmpl. Both figures are higher than those of the outgoing model.
For the CNG version, the manual claims 33.61km/kg, while the AMT returns a claimed 34.47km/kg. The petrol engine also gets an idle start/stop function to help reduce fuel consumption when the car is stationary.
Rivals and Market Outlook
The Toyota Glanza continues its market battle against the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, and Tata Altroz. While the Baleno remains its twin beneath the skin, the Altroz fights back with a diesel option, and the i20 is expected to see its own refresh soon. With its upgraded safety tech, ventilated seats, and class-leading mileage claims, the 2026 Glanza makes an incredibly strong case for itself in the premium hatchback space.