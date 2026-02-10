New Hyundai Venue Becomes a Sales Sensation With 80,000 Bookings and Record Monthly Numbers

Hyundai has certainly struck the right chord with the second generation Venue and now the numbers leave very little room for doubt. In a few short months, since its launch, the compact SUV has become one of Hyundai India’s greatest success stories in recent years.
The new Venue was introduced in November 2025, and by early February 2026, it had already surpassed 80,000 bookings. That kind of response is rare in the compact SUV space. January 2026 added even more weight to the story, with Hyundai selling 12,413 units of the Venue in just one month. This is the highest monthly sales figure the Venue has recorded since it first went on sale in 2019.
This strong performance also helped Hyundai Motor India post its best January ever. The company sold 59,107 vehicles domestically, marking a healthy year-on-year growth of over 9 percent. The Venue played a major role in that result.
Pricing has been a big reason behind the popularity of the SUV. Hyundai launched the new Venue with a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh ex-showroom. The increase over the older model was limited which made it easier for existing buyers and hatchback owners to consider upgrading without stretching their budgets too much.
Customer response was quick.
In the first month alone, the Venue had crossed 32,000 bookings. Orders continued to build steadily after that, showing that demand has remained strong well beyond the initial launch phase.
The new generation is not just a visual update. The Venue is based on an improved Global K1 platform and feels more modern in both design and packaging. The exterior gets a sharper front with new LED lighting signatures while the proportions remain compact and city-friendly.
Inside, the changes are more apparent.
Highlights of key interior features include
- Dual 12.3-inch curved screens
- NVIDIA powered Connected Cockpit
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Over-the-air updates for multiple systems
Safety has also moved higher up the priority list. Six airbags are standard across all variants. Hyundai’s Level 2 SmartSense ADAS brings features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist and automatic emergency braking.
The engine range is still wide and appeasing to various buyers.
Engine options include
- 1.2-litre petrol with manual gearbox
- 1.0-litre turbo-petrol with manual or DCT
- 1.5-litre diesel with manual and automatic
Hyundai has also added the Venue N Line for those buyers who want a sportier feel. It comes with visual tweaks, paddle shifters and a revised suspension set up.
Prices range up to Rs 15.69 lakh ex-showroom, which means the Venue can attract first-time SUV buyers in addition to those who are buying fully loaded variants.
Beyond India the Venue remains an important global product for Hyundai. The previous version was exported to 27 countries and the new version will hopefully have an even greater international reach.
With strong bookings, record sales, wide engine options and better features, the new Venue has firmly positioned itself as Hyundai’s most dependable volume driver right now. The momentum appears to be solid and Hyundai will be eager to keep production in line with the increasing demand.