2027 KTM 790 Duke Breaks Cover With Sharper Design, Same 95PS Power and Big Middleweight Promise

There is something about the KTM 790 Duke that still seems relevant. Even in the presence of bigger and more powerful Dukes, this bike has always maintained a nice balance between usable performance and unbridled character. Now, the 2027 KTM 790 Duke has finally been revealed in its production form via homologation documents, so we have a clear picture of what is coming next.
Visually the revised 790 Duke is more aggressive than it was. The headlamp design is all new featuring a single LED projector in the centre and split LED daytime running lights around it. It clearly follows the latest design direction of KTM seen on the bigger Dukes, but still retains its own identity. The fuel tank and side panels are more sharp with more cuts and angles so that the bike has a tighter and muscular stance.
The main structure is still familiar. The steel trellis frame and WP suspension setup carry on, which should keep the riding feel largely unchanged. One thing that stands out is the braking system. The old J Juan brake callipers have been replaced with new ones supplied by WP. The TFT display is similar in appearance to the one currently, and the mirrors are apparently shared with the 990 Duke.
Under the bodywork is the same 799cc parallel twin engine. It generates about 95 PS and 87 Nm of torque, figures that have always worked well on the street. The kerb weight is listed at approximately 185kg, which keeps it competitive in the middleweight naked segment.
Production will continue at KTM’s joint venture facility with CFMoto in China. This explains why the bike surfaced first in Chinese approval documents. There is no official word yet on launch timelines, global markets or return to India.
For now, the 2027 KTM 790 Duke appears to be a focused update rather than a complete overhaul in itself. It maintains the integrity of the core and enhances the design and detailing, which is exactly what many Duke fans were hoping for.