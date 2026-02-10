Ferrari Is Back With a Bang: The New Testarossa Brings Supercar Madness to India at Rs 10.37 Crore

Ferrari has always considered its flagship cars as more than just fast machines. They are statements. With the 849 Testarossa that tradition continues and now it is officially headed to India. It will be launched in the country in March 2026, with prices starting at Rs 10.37 crore ex-showroom.
This new Testarossa replaces the SF90 Stradale at the very top of Ferrari’s regular production lineup. In India, it will have its nearest rivalry with the Lamborghini Revuelto. The name itself carries weight, drawing from Ferrari’s long history that goes back to the original Testarossa models of the past.
At its core, the 849 Testarossa is powered by an advanced version of Ferrari’s plug-in hybrid configuration. It uses a mix of a 4.0 litre twin turbocharged V8 and three electric motors. Two motors sit on the front axle while the third is positioned between the engine and the gearbox. The petrol engine alone generates about 830hp and with the addition of the electric output soars to 1,050hp.
Power is transmitted via an 8-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox with Ferrari’s all wheel drive system. Performance figures are extreme. Ferrari boasts 0 to 100 kmph in less than 2.3 seconds with a top speed of 330 kmph. The small 7.45kWh battery allows limited electric driving, offering roughly 16 to 25km of range depending on conditions.
Design is where the 849 Testarossa really separates itself from the SF90. The shape is low and wide, with powerful references to the Ferrari race cars of the 1970s and 1980s. Large air intakes are neatly incorporated into the doors, and the rear design is hinted at classic endurance racers. Despite some elements that were shared with other Ferraris, this car looks distinctly different.
Inside, the cabin is built almost entirely around the driver. A big 16-inch digital display is mounted behind the steering wheel and a tall centre console divides the two seats. Ferrari has reverted to physical buttons on the steering wheel, which makes controls easier to use at speed. Buyers can choose between comfort-oriented seats or more aggressive racing seats.
In simple terms, the Ferrari 849 Testarossa is about pushing boundaries with respect to history. It brings together performance, design, and technology in a way that feels true to the brand. For the small but serious group of Ferrari buyers in India, this will be one of the most important launches in recent years.