New Hyundai Boxy Electric SUV Spotted In Goa

A new Hyundai electric SUV has been spotted again during testing in India. This time the test vehicle was seen at a public charging station in Goa. The model was heavily camouflaged but a few important details were still visible.
The upcoming SUV looks compact yet tall. Its proportions suggest that it will sit in the sub 4 metre segment. This means Hyundai could place it above the Venue in the lineup but below the Creta Electric.
The test car was seen parked next to a wrapped Kia Carens Clavis EV which looked like a GT Line or X Line version.
What stood out immediately was the upright shape of the SUV. The roof looks flat and the rear section is quite straight. This design should help create better cabin space and a larger boot area for families.
Key design details noticed during testing
- Tall and boxy SUV shape
- Flat roofline with roof rails
- Upright rear design for better space
- New dual tone aero style alloy wheels
- Heavy camouflage covering most panels
Earlier test cars were running on simple steel wheels. This new test vehicle now gets alloy wheels with a geometric pattern. These are likely around 16 or 17 inches in size and designed to improve efficiency while keeping a modern look.
Expected battery and motor options
- 42kWh battery pack
Around 95bhp and 147Nm output
- 49kWh battery pack
Around 113bhp and 147Nm output
These setups are similar to the international Hyundai Inster EV. The motor is expected to drive the front wheels and the battery could use NMC cell technology.
Hyundai has already confirmed that a new electric SUV is under development for India. The project focuses on creating an EV designed and produced locally. India is an important market for the brand and this new model will help expand its electric lineup after the Creta Electric.
Once launched the new Hyundai EV will likely compete with models like the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV3XO EV. Hyundai may price it aggressively to attract buyers in the fast growing compact electric SUV space.
Testing activity suggests the development is moving ahead steadily. The launch could take place sometime in 2026 with production expected to happen in India.