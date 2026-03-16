Audi reveals the new A6L long wheelbase sedan in China

Luxury sedans are changing fast. Buyers today want more space, better tech and a smoother ride for daily travel. Audi has now revealed the new generation A6L in China, a long wheelbase version of the latest A6.
This model is built on Audi’s Premium Platform Combustion architecture. The A6L is currently designed mainly for the Chinese market where long wheelbase luxury sedans are very popular. Audi’s China lineup now has close to twenty models.
The overall look of the new car stays close to the regular A6, but there are a few special touches.
Key design details
- Large hexagonal grille with a new detailed pattern
- Illuminated Audi logo with slim LED light strips
- Matrix LED headlamps
- OLED tail lamps with glowing rear logo
- Metallic trim around the front section
The car also gets longer rear doors. The longer wheelbase helps create more space inside the cabin. Audi offers new 21 inch alloy wheels finished in black along with a unique Deep Ocean Blue colour option.
Step inside and the focus is clearly on rear seat comfort. Audi has made the rear seats longer and thicker for better support. The longer wheelbase also creates more legroom for rear passengers.
Cabin highlights
- Triple screen dashboard setup
- Bang and Olufsen sound system
- Large panoramic glass roof with electric dimming
- 112 ambient LEDs with multiple colours
- Premium materials across the cabin
Safety and driving technology are another big focus for the new A6L.
- Safety and driver assistance
- Up to nine airbags
- Adaptive cruise control
- Emergency braking system
- Lane departure prevention
- Automated parking assist
- Head up display
The car uses a total of 33 sensors around the body. These include LiDAR units. When paired with Huawei Qiankun intelligent driving software, the sedan can support advanced semi autonomous driving functions.
Under the hood Audi offers several petrol engine choices.
Engine options
- 2.0 litre turbo petrol mild hybrid
204 hp and 340 Nm
- Higher output 2.0 litre turbo petrol
272 hp and 400 Nm with optional Quattro all wheel drive
- 3.0 litre V6 plug in hybrid
367 hp and 550 Nm
All engines are paired with a 7 speed dual clutch automatic gearbox. Buyers can also choose adaptive air suspension for better ride comfort.
The V6 model can reach 100 kmph in about 4.6 seconds and the top speed is limited to 250 kmph. Buyers can also select adaptive air suspension for improved ride comfort.
The new A6L mainly targets chauffeur driven buyers who want extra rear seat space. Rivals in this segment include the long wheelbase versions of the Mercedes Benz E Class and BMW 5 Series, which first gained popularity in China before expanding to other markets.
Whether Audi brings this new A6L to India remains to be seen.