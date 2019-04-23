New Honda CBR650R Launched at INR 7.70 Lakh

Middleweight 4-cylinder motorcycles are quite rare in the Indian market. One has very limited options when it comes to buying in this segment. One of the most refined motorcycles in this department was the Honda CBR 650F, which has now been removed from the Indian market since quite some time. Fret not, this motorcycle is replaced by an even better-performing machine, the Honda CBR650R, which has been launched in our market at a price of INR 7.70 Lakh, ex-showroom, pan-India. This motorcycle competes against the likes of the Kawasaki Z900 and Suzuki GSX-S750 in the Indian market. Bookings of the motorcycle have been accepted since quite some time now and expect deliveries to begin soon.

Just like the newly launched Honda CB300R, the CBR650R too will be sold through Honda’s Wing World outlets all over the country. Customers can choose from 2 colour options – Grand Prix Red & Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic. At the heart of this motorcycle is a 649cc liquid cooled four-cylinder, DOHC 16-valve engine. Going all the way till 12,000 rpm in this bike, the engine is rated to produce 88.4 bhp of power @ 11,500 rpm and 60.1 Nm of torque @ 8,000 rpm, nearly 10 bhp more than the model it replaces. This new model borrows styling cues from its elder sibling, the legendary Fireblade and offers LED illumination all around and an all-digital display. The digital console also offers gear position and shift indicator.

The Indian spec model comes with a slipper clutch as well as a Honda’s Selectable Torque Control System. This complex electrical aid prevents the rear wheel from spinning and helps the rider maintain control of the bike in tricky situations. Moreover, the rider chooses to, then this system can be switched off for a more raw riding experience. The chassis of the new bike is 6 kg lighter than the model it replaces and is suspended by an adjustable Showa Separate Function Fork in the front and a monoshock unit at the rear. Anchorage duties are done by twin radially mounted callipers in the front and a single calliper at the rear, governed by a dual channel ABS unit. Stay tuned for an in-depth review of this bike, coming your way very soon. Below are some images of this Japanese motorcycles for you to see.