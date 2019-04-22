Despite Drop In Sales, Honda Activa Remains the Best-Selling Scooter of India

In terms of sales figures, 2019 hasn’t been a good start for the Two-wheeler companies in India, as sales have dropped by a staggering 17.3 % in March 2019 compared to the same month in 2018. However, Honda’s Activa has still managed to stay at the top during this period. Honda was one of the few companies which were affected the most by the drop in sales this year. TVS has now replaced Honda to become the 2nd best-selling 2-wheeler company in India this month, while Hero remains at the top.

Honda Activa’s sales dropped by 59,295 units in March 2019, yet it continues to be the bestselling scooter in India. The 29% drop in sales made Honda step down to the 3rd place in the overall sales report for March 2019. The Activa was Honda’s only scooter which made it to the top 10 best-selling list of scooters this year. One of the strategies that work in the Honda Activa’s favour is that is offered with two engine choices, presenting an option for buyers with different needs and tastes.

The Activa gets a 110cc engine which produces 8 HP at 7500 rpm and 9 Nm of torque at 5500 rpm, while the 125cc engine produces 8.5 HP at 6500 rpm and 10.54 Nm of torque at 5000 rpm. Both these models get a fuel tank capacity of 5.3-litres and a kerb weight of 108 kgs. The Activa 125 can hit a top speed of 85 km/h, while the Activa 5G maxes out a top speed of 83 km/h. The Activa 5G gets a Spring loaded Hydraulic type suspension at the front and the rear, while the Activa 125 gets a front telescopic suspension and a single Spring at the rear, which enhances the ride comfort.

The Activa 125 is also available with a front disc brake option, while both these models are equipped with Honda’s traditional CBS (Combi-Braking System) as a standard feature. For now, the Activa 5G meets the BS-IV norms and will soon be updated to comply with the new BS-VI norms. Honda’s unmatched service standards and brand value are one of the many reasons why the Activa is still the best-selling scooter in India.