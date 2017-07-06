New Honda CB Shine SP ‘Effortless Style. It’s Special!’ Campaign Launched

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has rolled out its latest television commercial (TVC) for the CB Shine SP. The ‘Effortless Style. It’s Special!’ campaign’s central theme is how the CB Shine SP lets the rider boast his personal style effortlessly with confidence. Developed by Asatsu DK Fortune Pvt Ltd (ADK), the campaign features Bollywood debutante Himansh Kohli.

While India ranks among the world’s fastest growing economies, it is also home to one of world’s youngest democracy. India’s next Gen strongly believe in their differentiated identity in the society and the new CB Shine SP is designed to mirror the same. Launched in 2015, CB Shine SP takes forward the legacy of CB Shine.

Also Read – Honda Cliq Scooter Launched In India, Prices Start At INR 42,499

The ‘Effortless Style!” campaign aims at reinforcing the distinctive positioning of CB Shine SP. The communication is targeted towards the aspirational 20-30 year olds (young professionals mostly unmarried males, students and self-employed) who are first time motorcycle buyers.

The TVC opens with a young couple riding on the CB Shine SP and heading for a club in an up-street locale. Building the mood is the rap jingle in the background crooning, ‘Swag 100 number, killer hai style’. At the same time, the main features of the bike appear as classy at appropriate places. Wherever the couple rides, there are many who are try to appear stylish but are unsuccessful as they compromise go overboard in the process.

Check out the new campaign video below