Honda Cliq Scooter Launched In India, Prices Start At INR 42,499

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) launched the all new Cliq scooter, with prices starting at INR 42,499 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Cliq is an automatic scooter that is targeted their utilitarian customers in India. The Cliq will be manufactured at the company’s Tapukara plant in Rajasthan and will be available in three colour options.

The new Honda Cliq is powered by the same 109cc engine as seen on the Activa. This BS-IV emission compliant HET motor is capable of producing a peak power output of 8.04 PS and 8.95 Nm of torque. The Honda Cliq tips the scales at 102 kgs. Honda Claims that the Cliq’s unisex design makes it equally comfortable to be ridden by both, male and female riders.

Braking duties are taken care of by Honda’s trademark Combi-Braking System (CBS). The Cliq scooter comes equipped with Ceat Gripp tubeless tyres that feature a block thread. According to the company, the block pattern tires with deep grooves provide extra grip and better control over patchy roads under all weather conditions. These rugged tires are also more durable and have a longer life.

The Honda Cliq comes equipped with features such as a mobile charging socket, maintenance free battery as standard while customers can also choose from a number of accessories such as a front screen, floor cover, box center, cap cover, rear grip that are available as added options. The Cliq can be had in the following colour options: Patriotic red with white, black, Moroccan blue with white, and Orcus grey. The model will be available in the Standard and Graphic variants. The Honda Cliq will be made available across India in a stage wise manner.

Speaking on the occasion, Minoru Kato- President and CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said that six out of ten two-wheelers sold in India belong to 100-110cc segment. Within this segment, automatic scooters have witnessed tremendous growth and now count for almost half of the total size. With the highly increasing demand and varied customer needs, this segment is poised to sub segmentation. As the leaders of scooter category, Honda has developed Cliq which would address the needs of customers with additional value of comfort and convenience.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President – Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, added, “Focused at up-country customers with a progressive mindset, Cliq is a perfect blend of practicality, versatility and value for money. Breaking the price barrier of automatic transmission on two wheels, only Honda as the market leader in automatic scooters with its unparalleled economies of scale and assured Trust, could challenge traditional preferences by bringing this kind of disruption in the 100-110cc segment.”