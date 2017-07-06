2017 Skoda Octavia Facelift India Launch On July 13

Skoda is all set to launch the new 2017 Octavia facelift in India soon. The company has revealed that the new Octavia will be launched on July 13, 2017. The Octavia facelift gets a host of updates to the interior and the exterior while the engine options will remain the same as the outgoing model.

Up-front, the 2017 Octavia features a taller grille finished in Piano Black flanked by LED powered quad headlamps on either side. The front bumper has also been redesigned and now receives sleeker fog lamps and a wider air dam. Changes to the side profile are kept to a minimum, with new 16 inch alloy wheels being the only change. At the rear, the model is equipped with a refreshed bumper and new LED tail lights.

Inside, the new Octavia comes equipped with a new 8 inch touchscreen infotainment unit that features Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Mirror Link, coloured MID inside the instrument cluster, ambient lighting with 10 colour options, hands-free parking and driver fatigue alert.

Engine options on the Octavia facelift will remain unchanged and hence the model will be available with three engine options: 1.4-litre TSi petrol engine, 1.8-litre TSI petrol engine and a 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a six speed manual transmission, seven speed DSG transmission and a six speed DSG unit respectively. Stay tuned as we get you details and prices of the new 2017 Skoda Octavia facelift live from the launch venue on July 13.