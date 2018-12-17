New-gen Hero Karizma With Sharper Styling Could Arrive In 2019

With the Hero Xtreme 200R here, the Xpulse 200 and 200T are all set to be launched next year. All three motorcycles share a common platform and are essentially different iterations which share the same mechanical components. Where the Xtreme 200R is a street-spec machine, the other two are an ADV and a road-biased tourer. How do you complete the picture? By building a fourth motorcycle which will appeal to those who are inclined towards sporty riding. And there is a good possibility that this new motorcycle could revive the much loved ‘Karizma‘ nameplate.

P.S.: Motorcycle shown in the images here is the Hero HX250 Concept

According to a report, a new fully-faired motorycle is said to be in the works at Hero Motocorp. It will be based on the same 200 cc platform as the Xtreme and the Xpulse twins, however, the motor will gain some more veins and muscles to go with the aggressive bodywork. The 200 cc engine in its current state of tune, develops 18.4 PS and 17.1 Nm. The motorcycle will be launched to go against revered rivals like the Yamaha R15 V3 and the Bajaj Pulsar RS 200.

In terms of equipment, we expect this new Hero to borrow a lot of mechanical bits from the Xtreme 200R. Which means that it might continue with telescopic forks up front, a simple frame, an adjustable monoshock at the back, disc brakes at both ends, and single channel ABS. Rubber size could be identical to the Xtreme 200R and the new bike’s 17″ wheels could come wrapped in 100/80 and 130/70 section tyres. Other bits which could add to the novelty factor are clip ons, modern illumination, and styling which could borrow cues from the HX250.

Pricing will play a key part in the bike’s appeal, as it will be in all probability, priced to undercut the R15 and RS 200 by a good margin. However, we’d love it if Hero Motocorp springs a surprise and gives us a properly capable, modern machine which is priced at par with its rivals and is equally capable.