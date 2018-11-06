Hero Sets the Premium Market in Its Target, Unveils the New XPulse 200T

We have talked about various new entries to the world of bikes happening right now at EICMA and most of them were from these nice Japanese and Italian brands. Enough of that for now, let us talk about something close to our home, a product from Hero MotoCorp. The company used the EICMA 2018 stage to unveil a new product, which is their entry to the premium market segment. Here is the new Hero XPulse 200T. This bike is meant to be a tourer, to travel long distances with the rider seated in comfort. It will most likely use the same engine found in the Hero Xtreme 200R which makes 18 hp.

Being a tourer, the bike will offer several options to suit a touring bike, list of equipment includes single-channel ABS, LED head and tail lamps, digital speedometer with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. The bike will also come with a large luggage rack to carry your stuff for long rides and a decent load capacity. The bike will make its debut in the Indian market very soon, the beginning of next year says Hero MotoCorp.

“The Adventure and Touring motorcycle segments are very popular across the world and here we are showcasing Hero’s vision for these segments with the XPulse 200T based on our unique XPulse platform. We aim to further expand this platform and more products to our portfolio by the second quarter of the next year. Concurrently, we have used the new XPulse 200T for a unique initiative of co-creating diverse Concepts with customisation specialist and showcased the engineering prowess of developing a versatile platform. This also provides us with an opportunity to capture the growing trend of direct customer engagement while opening the door to a new line of businesses.” said Mr Malo Le Masson, Head of Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, on the unveiling of this bike. What do you think about this tourer? Let us know in the comments. Below is an image gallery of the Xpulse 200, which will be launched along with the Xpulse 200T.