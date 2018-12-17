Ducati India Announces First Dream Tour Of 2019 – The Royal Rajasthan Ride

Ducati India today announced its first dream tour of 2019 – The Royal Rajasthan Ride, in association with Eagle Rider India. To be held from 1st Feb – 5th Feb 2019, it will offer a chance to experience the magic of Rajasthan, in the most unique way possible and is open to all Ducati owners. The 5-day, one of a kind expedition will allow riders to immerse in the rich heritage of the state while riding their Ducati motorcycles on some of the finest stretches of tarmac that exists in our country.

The 5 Days/4 night excursion will allow riders to experience the true essence of Maharaja like luxury, cultural brilliance and royal food that each place has to offer. The ride would be flagged-off from Ducati Gurgaon and the riders will follow the Delhi-Mandawa-Bikaner-Khimsar-Samode-Delhi route. Registrations for the Dream Tour are now open with an early bird slot for INR 49,000 per rider (including 5% tax) till December 31st and will be INR 59,000 thereafter.

The tour is limited to only 18 riders and will include all accommodations along with food & beverage. Package inclusions also cover support vehicles equipped with complete backup, medical aid, place to keep guest luggage, a dedicated Ducati tech for any service and recovery needs.

Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India, said “With three successful Dream Tours this year, we are glad to kickstart 2019 with another Dream Tour for Ducatisti to experience the myriad faces of Royal Rajasthan. These Dream Tours are organized keeping in mind the evolving Indian riders, the growing interest and passion for riding. With every Dream Tour, we aim to deliver premium Ducati lifestyle & experience to further enhance their love and passion for riding a Ducati.”