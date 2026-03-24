Kawasaki Z650 and Z650RS get price cuts up to Rs 34000 in India

Kawasaki has extended its discount offer on the Z650 and Z650RS in India. This move started earlier in January and has now been pushed till March 31, 2026. The offer is only for MY25 models and depends on stock availability at dealerships.
The price cut makes both bikes slightly easier to buy in the middleweight segment.
Price update
- Z650 gets Rs 27000 off
- Z650RS gets Rs 34000 off
- New price of Z650RS is Rs 7.49 lakh
- New price of Z650 is Rs 6.99 lakh
- Offer only on selected stock
The Z650RS gets a bigger cut compared to the Z650. Both bikes are now slightly more affordable in the middleweight segment.
Customers are advised to check with nearest authorised Kawasaki dealer for stock availability
Engine and performance
Both motorcycles use the same engine setup.
- 649cc liquid cooled parallel twin engine
- Around 67 to 68 hp power output
- 64 Nm torque
- 6 speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch
- E20 fuel compliant
There is no mechanical change. The engine remains the same smooth unit that Kawasaki already uses.
Design and positioning
Both bikes share the same platform but look different.
Z650
- Streetfighter design
- Sharp and modern styling
- More aggressive road feel
Z650RS
- Retro design inspired by Kawasaki Z1
- Round headlamp
- Teardrop fuel tank
- Classic styling with modern parts
Both models sit in a space where direct twin-cylinder rivals are limited in India.
Features and hardware
- Dual channel ABS
- Traction control system
- Semi digital display
- Lightweight trellis frame
- Telescopic front forks
- Rear monoshock suspension
- Disc brakes front and rear
Both bikes remain unchanged in terms of equipment and structure.
Market situation
These bikes sit in a small space where direct rivals are limited. Most twin cylinder bikes in this range are now moving closer to 750cc and above. That keeps the Z650 duo in a slightly different position.
The discount is also seen as a way to clear MY25 stock. Some reports also suggest new updates could come later.