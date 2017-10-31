New BMW X2 Images, Details, Features, Tech Specs And All You Need To Know

After teasing their new crossover on multiple occasions, German luxury carmaker BMW has finally unveiled the all new X2. What does the latest addition to the X range from BMW pack? Read on to find out:

New BMW X2 Design And Styling

The new BMW X2 is two cm shorter and more than seven cm lower than the BMW X1, yet has the same wheelbase. Featuring short overhangs, it also has a stretched, coupe-style roofline and slim window graphic. The signature kidney grille on the X2 features an outline that is wider at its base than at its top. The X2 is the company’s first modern product to feature this design cue, and it gives the new car a broader, more distinctive and sportier appearance. Below the grille, the hexagonal surface treatment in the bumper further reinforces this impression. The high-gloss black grille provides sharp contrast with its chrome surround.

The side skirts of the X2 are among its signature features and contribute to its rugged good looks. The cladding is black on the SE and Sport models and Frozen Grey on the M Sport X. The C-pillars host two characteristic features of the brand including the hallmark BMW Hofmeister kink and, for the first time on a BMW X model, the BMW roundel.

At the rear, a spoiler provides a flourish to round off the BMW X2’s roofline and contributes to the BMW X2’s drag co-efficient of just 0.28. On the SE and Sport models, the rear bumper comes in the vehicle colour and matt black. The M Sport models feature a diffuser-look cladding inlay in Dark Shadow metallic. M Sport X models, meanwhile, get a bespoke diffuser insert in the contrast colour Frozen Grey. The LED rear lights contour and the L shape familiar from BMW coupés.

New BMW X2 Interiors And Features

Feature wise, the new X2 receives Full-LED headlights as standard on Sport, M Sport and M Sport X models. The M Sport and M Sport X models are available with wheels in sizes up to 20-inch. As standard, both models are fitted with 19-inch wheels. The standard rims for the SE model are 17-inch V-Spoke style light alloy wheels, but ten other rim designs can be specified as an option.

The cabin is driver-focused, with the design of features such as the instrument panel binnacle directed at the road ahead. All controls are positioned to allow the driver to assimilate their information with a single glance. Inside, the BMW X2 features an instrument panel with contrast stitching as standard, while the centre console features materials including Sensatec also with contrast stitching. The interior of the M Sport model is trimmed in a Micro Hexagon fabric Anthracite/Alcantara combination, with the M Sport X adding leather upholstery as standard.

The instrument panel gains visual appeal with contrast decorative stitching. The M Sport model comes with Micro Hexagon fabric Anthracite/Alcantara combination upholstery with M piping in blue or yellow with contrast stitching on the instrument panel and the centre console as standard. The M Sport X model comes with Dakota leather with contrast stitching. Further sophisticated upholstery variants are available as options, including as many as five Dakota leather variants with part-perforation and coordinated contrast stitching. The choice of trim finishers offered include High-gloss Black, Aluminium and matte Oak Grain variants. Excluding the SE model, all functional controls in the centre console are set in high-gloss black as standard, giving the interior a touch of sophisticated elegance.

New BMW X2 Engine and Performance

At launch, the X2 will be available with in a single xDrive20d diesel variant . The 2.0-litre four cylinder engine produces 190 hp and 400 Nm of torque enabling a zero to 100 kmph time of 7.7 seconds. The 20d diesel model comes equipped with xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive as standard.

The integral Hill Descent Control feature enables the model to maintain a desired speed on steep descents by taking care of brake control for the driver. The car’s driving responses can be adapted by using the Driving Experience Control switch, allowing the driver to choose between default Comfort mode, Eco-Pro mode and Sport mode.

New BMW X2 Technical Specifications

Weight Unladen weight EU in kg 1,535 Max. permissible weight in kg 2,055 Permitted load in kg 595.0 Permitted axle load front/rear in kg 1,055/1,030 Engine Cylinders/valves 4/4 Capacity in ccm 1,998 Stroke/bore in mm 94.6/82.0 Engine power in kW (PS) at 1/min 141 (192)/5,000-6,000 Engine torque (Nm) at 1/min 280/1,350-4,600 Compression ratio : 1 11.0

Performance Top speed in km/h 227 Acceleration 0–100 km/h in s 7.7 Fuel consumption Urban in l/100 km 7.2-6.8 Extra-urban in l/100 km 5.1-4.8 Combined in l/100 km 5.9-5.5 CO2 combined emissions in g/km 134-126 Tank capacity, approx. in l 51

Wheels Tyre dimensions front 225/55 R17 97W Tyre dimensions rear 225/55 R17 97W Wheel dimensions and material front 7,5 J x 17 inches, light-alloy Wheel dimensions and material rear 7,5 J x 17 inches, light-alloy

New BMW X2 Image Gallery