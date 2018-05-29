New BMW i8 Roadster International Deliveries Begin

BMW has begun deliveries of the i8 Roadster in international markets. The Bavarian luxury automobile manufacturer delivered the first batch of i8 Roadsters which included 18 units of the First Edition models. These 18 units, which were delivered to members of the International BMW i8 Club, are a part of the 200 First Edition units that will be built by BMW. These models also feature a special plaque as well as a badge that denotes ‘1 of 18’.

When compared to the standard i8 Roadster, the First Edition models feature ceramic applications for operating controls, dry-carbon interior trim, Harman Kardon speaker system and the BMW i8 logo projected in the footwell and when doors are open. Also on offer are 20 inch Jet Black alloy wheels, matte black trims for the interior and a travel package, replete with Alcantara partitions for the storage compartments located behind the seats.

Just as the i8 Coupe, the BMW i8 Roadster sources firepower from the same 1.5-litre, three cylinder engine paired to an electric motor. This engine has been tuned to produced a combined power output of 374 hp, which enables the model to accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 4.4 seconds.

Speaking on the occasion, Peter van Binsbergen, Head, Sales and Marketing, BMW Germany, said that the BMW i8 Roadster represents many things that are unique about BMW: fascinating design, visionary technology and sustainable mobility, but, particularly, emotion and sheer driving pleasure. He further added that this sports-car was built for people like the BMW i8 Club members, absolute automobile enthusiasts who love cars and dare to defy conventions and try new things.