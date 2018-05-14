New BMW 8 Series Coupe To Be Unveiled On June 15, 2018

After revealing the photographs of the all-new 8 Series Coupe from the final stages of development, BMW has announced that new luxury sports car will be unveiled to the world on June 15, 2018. On the eve of the legendary long-distance race at Le Mans, France, BMW will open a new chapter in the brand’s fascinating sports car history. The new luxury sports car was developed parallel to the BMW M8 GTE with which BMW Motorsport will again take to the Le Mans starting grid the next day for the first time since 2011.

As reported earlier, the new BMW M850i xDrive Coupe will receive a new V8 engine, intelligent four-wheel drive, controlled rear axle differential lock, Integral Active Steering, adaptive M suspension technology Professional featuring Active Roll Stabilization and 20-inch light alloy wheels boasting high-performance tyres.

The new V8 engine’s power output has been increased by 68 hp to 530 hp while the maximum torque has increased by 100 Nm to 750 Nm and is available at 1,800 rpm. The eight-cylinder engine delivers its power to an 8-speed Steptronic sport transmission.

The market launch of the new BMW 8 Series Coupe, will begin during the course of 2018. While we wait for an official launch date, here’s everything we know about the upcoming BMW 8 Series so far. Check out more images of the BMW M850i xDrive Coupe from the final stages of development below: