New 612 hp Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ Launched In India; Priced At INR 1.50 Crore

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the most powerful E-Class of all time – the AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+, in the Indian market. This agile yet practical saloon comes equipped with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that generates 612 hp of power. All that power can help the saloon accelerate to 100 km/h from standstill in a mere 3.4 seconds, making it the quickest car in the entire Mercedes-AMG line-up.

The AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ also boasts several technical firsts, including cylinder deactivation system and the AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT (Multi Clutch Technology) nine-speed sports transmission combined with a wet start-off clutch. Additionally, the newly engineered 4MATIC+ system combines the advantages of various drive configurations.

Torque distribution on the front and rear axles is fully variable for the first time. Previously, the torque distribution was strongly rear-biased. The drift mode function, which comes as standard, when activated, turns the E 63 S 4MATIC+ into a purely rear-wheel drive vehicle.

The new AMG E 63 S 4MATIC + safety package includes:

Radar-based driver assistance system – Active Brake Assist

7 airbags

Adaptive dual stage airbags for driver and front passenger

Side impact air-bags for driver and front passenger

Window airbags

Multibeam Intelligent Light System comes with a variable light distribution with cornering function. The system is aimed to help adapting to any road conditions during night driving. The Adaptive High Beam with automatic switching between high and low beam further enhances the experience.

It’s an AMG so it must be expensive to maintain, wouldn’t it? Well, NO!

The competitive service packages provide the customers with convenience and true value for their money. For example, the Star Ease – Compact Plus maintenance package for the AMG E 63 S for 2 years for unlimited kilometers is INR 88,000 + taxes. Guess it’s fair to say, taking care of the most powerful E-Class of all time, is not so expensive, after all.

Technical Specifications

Performance Data Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ Engine arrangement/cylinders 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo with direct injection Displacement 3982cc Power 450 kW (612 hp) at 5750 – 6500 rpm Peak Torque 850 Nm at 2500–4500 rpm Acceleration (0-100 km/h) 3.4 seconds Top Speed 250 km/h (electronically limited) 300 km/h (AMG Driver’s package) Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9-speed sports transmission Drive system AMG Performance 4MATIC+ permanent all-wheel drive with variable torque distribution and drift mode

Key highlights at a glance

AMG Cylinder Management | Valves closed, fuel supply and ignition deactivated

AMG Performance 4MATIC+ variable all-wheel drive with drift mode

AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT nine-speed sports transmission

AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs (with “RACE” drive program)

AMG Sports Suspension based on AIR BODY CONTROL

RACESTART even simpler: The control logic for the RACESTART function is new and has been simplified considerably. In the Sport, Sport Plus or RACE drive programs, all the driver has to do is press the brake pedal forcefully with their left foot and simultaneously fully depress the accelerator pedal with their right foot.

Rear differential lock: optimal traction, including on the racetrack

E 63 S 4MATIC+ with dynamic engine mounts as standard

Direct and with clear feedback: AMG Sport speed-sensitive steering

Good sensitivity and fade-resistant: the AMG high-performance braking system

Numerous customization options offered through “Designo”

Check out a detailed image gallery of the new Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+