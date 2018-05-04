New 612 hp Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ Launched In India; Priced At INR 1.50 Crore
Mercedes-Benz India has launched the most powerful E-Class of all time – the AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+, in the Indian market. This agile yet practical saloon comes equipped with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that generates 612 hp of power. All that power can help the saloon accelerate to 100 km/h from standstill in a mere 3.4 seconds, making it the quickest car in the entire Mercedes-AMG line-up.
The AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ also boasts several technical firsts, including cylinder deactivation system and the AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT (Multi Clutch Technology) nine-speed sports transmission combined with a wet start-off clutch. Additionally, the newly engineered 4MATIC+ system combines the advantages of various drive configurations.
Torque distribution on the front and rear axles is fully variable for the first time. Previously, the torque distribution was strongly rear-biased. The drift mode function, which comes as standard, when activated, turns the E 63 S 4MATIC+ into a purely rear-wheel drive vehicle.
The new AMG E 63 S 4MATIC + safety package includes:
- Radar-based driver assistance system – Active Brake Assist
- 7 airbags
- Adaptive dual stage airbags for driver and front passenger
- Side impact air-bags for driver and front passenger
- Window airbags
Multibeam Intelligent Light System comes with a variable light distribution with cornering function. The system is aimed to help adapting to any road conditions during night driving. The Adaptive High Beam with automatic switching between high and low beam further enhances the experience.
It’s an AMG so it must be expensive to maintain, wouldn’t it? Well, NO!
The competitive service packages provide the customers with convenience and true value for their money. For example, the Star Ease – Compact Plus maintenance package for the AMG E 63 S for 2 years for unlimited kilometers is INR 88,000 + taxes. Guess it’s fair to say, taking care of the most powerful E-Class of all time, is not so expensive, after all.
Technical Specifications
|Performance Data
|Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+
|Engine arrangement/cylinders
|4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo with direct injection
|Displacement
|3982cc
|Power
|450 kW (612 hp) at 5750 – 6500 rpm
|Peak Torque
|850 Nm at 2500–4500 rpm
|Acceleration (0-100 km/h)
|3.4 seconds
|Top Speed
|250 km/h (electronically limited)
300 km/h (AMG Driver’s package)
|Transmission
|AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9-speed sports transmission
|Drive system
|AMG Performance 4MATIC+ permanent all-wheel drive with variable torque distribution and drift mode
Key highlights at a glance
- AMG Cylinder Management | Valves closed, fuel supply and ignition deactivated
- AMG Performance 4MATIC+ variable all-wheel drive with drift mode
- AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT nine-speed sports transmission
- AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs (with “RACE” drive program)
- AMG Sports Suspension based on AIR BODY CONTROL
- RACESTART even simpler: The control logic for the RACESTART function is new and has been simplified considerably. In the Sport, Sport Plus or RACE drive programs, all the driver has to do is press the brake pedal forcefully with their left foot and simultaneously fully depress the accelerator pedal with their right foot.
- Rear differential lock: optimal traction, including on the racetrack
- E 63 S 4MATIC+ with dynamic engine mounts as standard
- Direct and with clear feedback: AMG Sport speed-sensitive steering
- Good sensitivity and fade-resistant: the AMG high-performance braking system
- Numerous customization options offered through “Designo”