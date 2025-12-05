Royal Enfield × VALLON Moto Aviators: Classic 70s Vibe Meets Modern Riding Comfort

Royal Enfield has collaborated with the Swiss eyewear brand VALLON to bring a new collection called the Moto Aviators. These are retro-inspired riding sunglasses that take their style and functional cue from some of Royal Enfield’s most iconic motorcycles. At the core, the collection embeds a retro mood into practical design: it keeps the vintage feel yet fits perfectly into everyday riding.
The collection was originally displayed at Motoverse 2025, Royal Enfield’s annual community festival. It immediately stood out because the designs pull inspiration from three well-known names: the Classic 350, the Classic 650 and the colourful Goan Classic. All three of these are known for their timeless look, and these aviators follow the same mood.
What makes the Moto Aviators stand out:
- Lightweight TR90 Grilamid frames, weighing only 29 grams
- ANSI Z87.1-rated lenses for clarity and protection
- Retro 70s-inspired shape
- Designed for everyday riding conditions
- Comes with leather pouch, microfiber cloth and a collector’s box.
- All packaging is plastic-free
Royal Enfield declares that this collaboration celebrates the old moto culture, especially the rockers, rebels, and free-spirited riders of the 70s. The VALLON founders likewise shared that the goal was to bring back that classic aviator attitude but with modern performance built in.
Three Editions, One Classic Spirit
Classic 350 – Stay True
Dark tortoise frame with green lenses. Inspired by the “Made Like A Gun” heritage of Royal Enfield. Clean, timeless and simple.
Classic 650 – Stay Pure
Black frame with smoke colored lenses. Looks sharp and performance focused, made for riders who like a clean and bold look.
Goan Classic – Stay Wild
Dark tortoise colour frame with bright yellow NightRider lenses. Made for low light and dusk rides with fun tropical vibe.
Why riders will like it
- Very light on the face
- Good visibility under various conditions
- Retro look without the old
- Packs well and has premium feel
- Works as day wear and riding
Where to buy
The Royal Enfield x VALLON Moto Aviators are only available at the official website of VALLON.
Leadership Take
Talking about the partnership, Mohit Dhar Jayal, Chief Brand Officer of Royal Enfield said that the 70s shaped motorcycle culture in a big way, from the attitude to the gear riders used. Aviators were a big style icon back then, and with VALLON, Royal Enfield is bringing that classic vibe back in a modern, high-performance form.
Adding to the excitement of this collaboration, Richard and Marcus, Co-Founders of VALLON, said that both brands share a love for timeless style. The 70s created many icons, and aviators became a symbol of that era. This collection brings that old-school spirit back with today’s performance.
Conclusion
This collaboration keeps things simple: take a classic idea, refine it, and make it ready for today’s riders. The Moto Aviators feel stylish without trying too hard, practical without feeling technical, and most importantly-true to the spirit of Royal Enfield’s timeless motorcycles.