New 350cc KTM 390 Duke And 390 Adventure Launched, Price Starts at Rs 2.77 Lakh

KTM has added new 350cc versions of the KTM 390 Duke and KTM 390 Adventure. We got a closer look at what these new bikes bring and where they fit.
This move comes soon after Triumph Motorcycles downsized its “400” range in India to 349cc to take advantage of lower tax brackets.
The big change is price. These new versions bring the entry cost down, but the bigger 399cc models will still stay on sale, unlike Triumph, where the smaller engine replaced the older one,
Price and position
- 350 Duke priced at Rs 2.77 lakh
- 350 Adventure priced at Rs 2.81 lakh
- Around Rs 62000 cheaper than 399cc versions
This lower price comes because of the 18 percent GST benefit, which helps KTM bring down the cost.
Engine and performance
- 349cc engine
- 41.5 hp power
- 33.5 Nm torque
- Slight drop compared to 399cc motor
Power is a bit lower, but still strong for daily riding and highway use. Mid range performance remains usable and smooth.
No change in design and hardware
One important thing here is that nothing looks different. The design, 390 badging, chassis, TFT screen, suspension and braking system with 320 mm front and 240 mm rear discs all remain unchanged, so even the lower priced version still feels premium on the road.
Duke vs Adventure difference
Both bikes use the same engine but feel different to ride.
350 Duke
- Lower seat height
- Lower ground clearance
- Lighter weight
- Better for city and sporty riding
350 Adventure
- Higher ground clearance
- Taller seat
- Longer suspension travel
- 19 inch front wheel
- Better for touring and rough roads
Both bikes get a 14.5 litre fuel tank, so long rides are not a problem!
Existing 399cc models continue
KTM is not removing the bigger engine bikes.
- 390 Duke now called Duke R
- 390 Adventure gets S and R versions
- Prices go above Rs 3.3 lakh
This gives buyers two clear choices. Lower price with slightly less power or higher price with more performance.
Impact on other models
This launch also creates a small gap with the 250 range.
- 250 Duke at Rs 2.17 lakh
- 250 Adventure at Rs 2.46 lakh
Now the price difference is smaller, so buyers may directly move to the 350 range.
Why this matters
The lower price comes from tax benefits on smaller engine size. KTM is trying to bring more riders into the brand without removing the higher performance versions.It also helps the brand reach a wider audience without changing the core experience of the bikes.