Mercedes S-Class facelift to be globally revealed on January 29

Mercedes-Benz is preparing to update one of its most iconic and significant vehicles. The S-Class facelift will be unveiled worldwide on January 29, and it will be a major update for the brand’s flagship luxury sedan. Although the shape remains familiar, Mercedes claims this is one of its most extensive update programmes yet.
A camouflaged near production version of the updated S Class has already been seen in a video featuring Mercedes CEO Ola Kallenius. The company claims that this update has involved almost 2,700 new components, which demonstrates how serious Mercedes is regarding maintaining the S-Class at the top of the luxury ladder.
Visually, the transformations are slight yet evident. The overall silhouette remains the same, which is intentional. The largest change is in the lighting. The headlights have also been equipped with star-shaped LED daytime running lights, and the tail-lamps have a similar star-shaped design. The front grille is larger and receives an illuminated surround, along with a glowing Mercedes star on the bonnet in higher trims. New alloy wheel designs will also be offered.
Under the hood, the S-Class continues with six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, all of which are combined with 48-volt mild-hybrid technology. V8 options may also be available in some markets. It transmits power via an automatic gearbox, with rear-wheel drive and 4Matic all-wheel drive depending on the variant and market.
Inside, the focus is clearly on technology and comfort. The new S-Class will feature the new Mercedes-Benz Operating System. The older two-screen design will probably be phased out in favor of a wide triple-screen layout. Comfort in the rear seat is also a priority, particularly in the long-wheelbase model.
The interior highlights expected are
- Multi-way adjustable rear seats with heating, cooling and massage
- Four-zone climate control
- Rear entertainment screens
- Panoramic sunroof and powered sunshades
- Premium audio and advanced ambient lighting
Safety and driver assistance will also see upgrades. Features such as lane change assist, collision avoidance, surround view cameras and enhanced ADAS are expected.
In terms of rivals, the S-Class competes with the BMW 7 Series, Audi A8, Lexus LS and even newer entrants like the Genesis G90. These cars also focus on luxury, technology and comfort, making the segment highly competitive.
S-Class facelift will probably be sold worldwide by mid-2026. In the case of India, it is projected to be launched at the end of 2026 or early 2027. Similar to the existing model, it will be assembled locally at Mercedes-Benz’s Chakan plant .
This update keeps the S-Class in its rightful place. Silently assured, immensely opulent, and continuing to define what a flagship sedan ought to be.