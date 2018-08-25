Maruti Suzuki’s Quick Response Team On Bikes Offer 24×7 Road-side Assistance

Maruti Suzuki India Limited flagged off a unique ‘Quick Response Team on Bikes’ to offer faster on-road assistance for customers’ cars. The Quick Response Team (QRT) on Bikes has been rolled with a fleet of 350 bikes in over 251 cities in the first phase. The initiative will be progressively expanded to reach 500 cities by the end of 2020.

The new Quick Response Team is claimed to offer:

Maruti Suzuki takes service quality to new heights with faster on-road assistance

Quick Response Team on Bikes to quickly reach customer’s spot for assistance

Real time location sharing of the technician with customer

Specially trained technicians; bikes equipped with essential tools for redressal of complaints

Prepared with battery jump starter, tyre inflator, tool box etc

Equipped to cater to 90% of the problems faced by customers on-road

Robust IT at back-end to ensure user friendly and seamless operations

Customers can avail the service through Maruti Care App or by dialing in the Maruti On road Service (MOS) toll free numbers: 1800 102 1800 (ARENA) and 1800 102 6392 (NEXA).

Each QRT biker will be equipped with essential tools and critical spares needed to quickly restore the vehicle in distress. Based on Maruti Suzuki’s comprehensive training, the QRT technicians can handle around 90 per cent of the problems typically faced by customers in case of a vehicle break down.

When a Maruti Suzuki customer reports a vehicle breakdown, a web based system identifies the GPS location of the nearby technician and assigns him for the complaint. The customer and technician can connect over phone and see each other’s location and estimated time of arrival, through the Maruti Care App. The Quick Response Team on 350 bikes joins the fleet of over 415 Maruti Suzuki on-Road Service (MoS) vehicles to attend to customer cars across the country.

Customers can enjoy the “QRT service” / “MoS service” on a complimentary basis under the Extended Warranty offered on Maruti Suzuki cars. For cars not covered under Maruti Suzuki Warranty/ Extended Warranty, the QRT service is available on a per-call basis with visiting charges ranging between INR 420 to INR 575, depending on location of customer’s car.