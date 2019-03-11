Indore Gets a Fleet of Electric Buses from Tata Motors

With pollution rising at an alarming rate, it makes sense for people to use and promote public transportation services like buses and trains. Tata Motors has already committed itself to provide mobility solutions for various cities in the country. After a thorough study of the geographical conditions of the various cities, the company is providing a fleet of all-electric buses to transport loads of people in the city in a pollution-free manner. The Atal Indore City Transport Service Limited (AICTSL) is the latest firm to benefit from this initiative by Tata Motors.

The brand has started delivering 40 Ultra 9m AC Electric buses to the Atal Indore City Transport Service Limited (AICTSL) in a phased manner and will be delivered over the next 2 months. The first Ultra 9/9m AC Electric bus for Madhya Pradesh was recently flagged off in Indore by Shri. Jaivardhan Singh – Cabinet Minister of Urban Development Minister and Housing, Shri Jitu Patwari – Cabinet Minister for Higher Education, Sports and Youth Affairs of Madhya Pradesh, Mr. Ashish Singh – Commissioner Indore Municipal Corporation Indore, Mr. Sandeep Soni – CEO, Atal Indore City Transport Service Limited (AICTSL) along with dignitaries from Tata Motors.

Mr Rohit Srivastava, Product Line Head – Passenger Commercial Vehicles, Tata Motors, said, “Tata Motors has always been at the forefront of the E-mobility evolution and this order to India’s cleanest city is a testament of our best-in-class solution tailored for the bus segment in India. The order is part of the 255 e-buses to be supplied to six STUs in the country, of which AICTSL is one. Our in-depth understanding of sustainable public transport for different markets and customers is what differentiates us from our competitors. We are determined to develop alternative fuel technologies and create more energy efficient vehicles thereby supporting the government’s efforts towards promoting electric vehicles in the country.”

Also Read: Tata Motors Showcases Customized Trucking Solutions For The E-Commerce Sector

Dr A.K. Jindal, Head Engineering (Electric & Defence), CVBU, Tata Motors said, “Tata Motors has been engaging in advanced engineering and development of electric traction system for Hybrid as well as Pure Electric vehicles for over a decade. The Ultra Electric Bus is a new modular platform which has been developed in a very short lead time of less than a year, leveraging the knowledge and experience we have gained and demonstrating our commitment to the Government of India’s National Electric Mobility Mission Plan for Public Transport. The architecture of the platform has been conceived and developed by the in-house engineering team of Tata Motors, meeting the requirement of various tenders floated by individual state transport undertakings. The exterior has been designed with our new brand identity that includes stylized Ultra headlamps and streamlined looks. The vehicle architecture ensures very low energy consumption and low TCO (total cost of operation) apart from being a Zero Emission environment-friendly bus.”