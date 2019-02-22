2019 Ford Endeavour Launched At INR 28.19 Lakh, 2.2-litre Manual Makes A Comeback

One of the sought after vehicles in the premium, full-size SUV segment, the Ford Endeavour has been updated for 2019. It gets new features, a new colour, and the 2.2-litre engine is now back and has been paired with a manual gearbox. It is only available with a 2WD option though, however, if you like, you may choose to pair it with a 6-speed automatic too. The other engine option for offered with this Ford is the 3.2-litre diesel which is only available with 4WD and a 6-speed automatic. In terms of power, there is no change and where the 2.2-litre is good for 160 PS and 385 Nm, the 5-cylinder 3.2-litre mill makes 200 PS and 470 Nm.

Also Read: New 2019 Ford Endeavour Facelift Review; All Your Questions Answered

The 2.2-litre engine is rated for 14.2 km/l for the manual and 12.62 km/l for the automatic variant. The 3.2-litre engine is rated for an efficiency figure of 10.9 km/l. The 3.2-lire variant will continue to feature a clever four-wheel-drive system, an active transfer case with Torque on demand, first-in-segment Terrain Management System, and a water-wading capacity of 800 mm. The 2.2-litre manual is priced at 28.19 lakh, the 2.2-litre automatic asks for 30.60 lakh and the 3.2-litre automatic demands INR 32.97 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). Since the manual is a new addition, the other two now ask for INR 47,000 and INR 35,000 less than the 2018 models. In comparison, prices for the Fortuner begin at INR 29.59 lakh for the 2.8-litre manual variant, INR 31.38 lakh for the 2.8-litre 6-speed auto, and INR 33.28 lakh for the same with 4WD.

On the outside, the New Ford Endeavour introduces subtle changes in the form of a new design for the front bumper and a different looking chrome-plated grille. Both rear and front bumpers have integrated skid plates, 18-inch alloy wheels get a new design, the ORVMs feature puddle lamps to make it easier for drivers to get in and out of the vehicle in the dark. The New Endeavour also gets 8-way Power Adjustable Driver and Front Passenger Seat and continues to feature the first-in-class Active Noise Cancellation technology which helps reduce low-frequency engine sounds from entering the cabin.

The New Ford Endeavour comes packed with new features like Hands-Free Power Lift Gate, Ford’s renowned in-car connectivity technology SYNC 3, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Google Auto compatible, Semi-Auto Parallel Park Assist, Push start button and keyless entry along with rear and front parking sensors, rear parking camera, automatic headlamps, automatic wipers, DRLs and dual-zone automatic climate control.

The 2019 Endeavour will be offered in two trim levels – Titanium for the 2.2-litre manual and Tiatanium+ for the automatic variants. Featuring a strong passenger cage and up to seven airbags, including a driver knee-airbag, the New Endeavour will offer Six airbags as standard equipment across the model lineup. The SUV will also feature Hill Launch Assist, Hill Descent Control and will be available in five colours, including a brand new shade of Diffused Silveras along with Sunset Red, Diamond White, Absolute Black and Moondust Silver. The New Endeavour will come with a 3-year or 100,000 KM warranty and a scheduled service and ownership cost of 68 paise/ 100,000 KM (2.2L) and 71.5 Paisa (3.2L) respectively.