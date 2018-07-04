SPIED: 2018 Toyota C-HR Compact SUV Spotted In India

The latest product to have snapped by the spy photographers is Toyota’s hybrid, compact SUV, the C-HR (Coupe High Rider). Currently being tested on the outskirts of Bengaluru, the C-HR is expected to arrive in India in 2020 or 2021.

The C-HR which is being tested is based on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA). The compact SUV features sporty styling. Upfront, the C-HR gets sleek, projector headlights with LED DRLs. From the sides, the coupe-style roofline and a neatly placed rear door handle gives the car a sporty and a compact look. At the rear is a aggressive rear spoiler, bulbous tail lamps and chiseled bodywork.

The attention to detail and funk continues inside as well, with the C-HR getting a well thought out cabin that looks quite futuristic at the same time. However, the sloping roof-line and the tiny rear windows make things slightly claustrophobic at the back.

Mechanically, the standard C-HR comes equipped with a 2.0-Liter 4-Cylinder DOHC 16-Valve with Valvematic engine, which produces 144 hp of power at 6100 rpm and 139 lb.-ft. (188 Nm) of peak torque @ 3900 rpm. However, the India bound model is expected to be the hybrid version of the compact SUV which comes with a 1.8-litre petrol and electric motor which delivers a combined power output of 122hp.

As aforementioned, the source report suggests that the C-HR will not be coming to India any time soon. We’ll keep you posted with more updates as and when they’re available. Meanwhile, check out this detailed image gallery of the 2018 Toyota C-HR below:

Spy Image Source: Autocar India