New 2018 Triumph Tiger 800 Teaser Video, Images, Expected Features, Tech Specs, Launch Dates And Prices

Triumph Motorcycles will unveil the new Tiger range at the upcoming 2017 EICMA motorcycle show and the British manufacturer has just dropped the first teaser video of the upcoming adventure motorcycle series. The new teaser video does not speak about a particular Tiger range product. The details are scarce at the moment and we’ll keep you posted with all the new updates as and when they are out. Meanwhile, here’s what we expect to see at the 2017 EICMA motorcycle show on November 7.

New 2018 Triumph Tiger 800 Expected Prices

The new 2018 Triumph Tiger 800 is expected to pack new features and updated hardware which will push up the prices. Expect the next-generation Triumph Tiger 800 to carry an ex-showroom price tag of INR 12.5-13 lakh for the base model.

New 2018 Triumph Tiger 800 Expected India Launch Date

The motorcycle, as aforementioned, will debut at the 2017 EICMA motorcycle show. While there is no official word from Triumph Motorcycles, we expect the India launch to happen some time in early 2018. The outgoing model is not BS4 compliant and thus left a void in Triumph Motorcycle India’s portfolio and we’re sure the Indian arm of the British manufacturer does not want to lose potential customers to its rivals, the Ducati Multistrada 950 and the Honda Africa Twin.

New 2018 Triumph Tiger 800 Expected Features and Details

The details about the visuals are scarce but earlier leaked images of the Triumph Tiger XR series test mule revealed that the next generation model will receive a revised suspension and a slightly different seat height. Upfront, the dual headlight is now accompanied by a LED daytime running light in the centre. The radiator is now in split shape for the front wheel to get slightly longer travel. The sub-frame, instead of being a welded unit, is now a bolted unit which would allow better optimisation of the chassis. We may also see a revised instrument console on the next-generation model.

New 2018 Triumph Tiger 800 Expected Engine and Performance

The visual overhaul will be accompanied by an updated three-cylinder engine and unless the new environment norms strangulate the performance, expect the numbers to hover around the current model’s 95 PS and 79 Nm. We’ll find that out in a matter of weeks.

New 2018 Triumph Tiger 800 Safety

The safety net will comprise of selectable ABS, multi-level Traction Control and multiple Rider Modes.

New 2018 Triumph Tiger 800 Expected Technical Specifications

Engine liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder Expected Displacement 800cc Expected Power 95 PS Expected Torque 79 Nm Transmission 6-speed constant mesh

New 2018 Triumph Tiger 800 Image Gallery

New 2018 Triumph Tiger 800 Video