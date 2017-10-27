New 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200 Teaser Video, Images, Expected Features, Tech Specs, Launch Dates And Prices

Triumph Motorcycles has dropped a teaser video of its upcoming Tiger range. You can read all about the new 2018 Triumph Tiger 800 here. The new teaser video does not speak about a particular Tiger range product. The details, as mentioned in the new 2018 Triumph Tiger 800 article, are scarce at the moment and we’ll wait for the official announcement. In this space, we’ll talk about what we expect to see at the 2017 EICMA motorcycle show on November 7.

New 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200 Expected Prices

As you would already know, the Tiger Explorer XCx arrived in India in limited numbers with prices starting from INR 18.75 lakh (ex-showroom across India). The new model will receive some upgrade to compete with the likes of Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro and the BMW 1200 GS Adventure. The added features would result in a slightly premium price tag than the current model. Expect the XCx to be available at around INR 19 lakh (ex-showroom).

New 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200 Expected India Launch Date

The India launch is likely to happen some time in early 2018, most likely around the same time when Triumph introduces the new 2018 Tiger 800.

New 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200 Expected Features and Details

The details about the visuals are scarce but the teaser image reveals that the new motorcycle will carry the same silhouette as the outgoing model. It will also receive a revised headlight, and most likely some updated bodywork.

New 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200 Expected Engine and Performance

The Triumph Tiger 1200 already comes equipped with a Euro 4 compliant engine so we don’t expect to see any changes to the motorcycle. The Euro 4 compliant 1215cc three cylinder engine is capable of producing 139 PS of power at 9300 rpm and 123 Nm of torque at 6200 rpm. The motorcycle uses a shaft drive.

New 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200 Safety

The new 2018 Tiger Explorer will continue to use rider electronic aids such as ride-by-wire, riding modes (Road, Rain and Off-Road), ABS, traction control and slip-assist clutch. A few other highlights of the upcoming Tiger Explorer includes Triumph electronically controlled Semi-Active Suspension (TSAS), Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) and cornering ABS.

New 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200 Technical Specifications

Engine liquid-cooled, in-line 3-cylinder Expected Displacement 1215cc Expected Power 139 PS @ 9300 rpm Expected Torque 123 Nm @ 6200 rpm Transmission 6-speed constant mesh

New 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200 Image Gallery

New 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200 Video