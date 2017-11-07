EICMA 2017: New Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Is Here!

The much talked about Royal Enfield 750 is infact a 650 and we’ve already reported the mechanical details about the engine. Royal Enfield will unveil two model that will draw power from the new 648cc parallel twin motor. The 650cc cafe racer shares styling cues with the Royal Enfield Continental GT, the Interceptor 650 is based on the original model from the yesteryear.

November 7, 2017-New-Royal-Enfield-Interceptor-650-1-600x600.jpg

Read all about the New Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 here

LIVE unveiling from 2017 EICMA

The motorcycle is built around a steel tubular, double cradle frame and features a 41 mm front fork, 110 mm travel and Twin coil-over shocks at the rear. The Interceptor 650 will be available in three colour options – Orange Crush, Ravishing Red and Silver Spectre.

November 7, 2017-New-Royal-Enfield-Interceptor-650-4-600x600.jpg

Mechanically, 4 stroke, single overhead cam, air-oil cooled, 648 cc parallel twin is tuned to deliver 47 bhp of power at 7,100 rpm and peak torque of 52Nm at just 4,000rpm. Stopping power is provided by 320 mm disc upfront and a 240 mm unit at the rear. The motorcycle also comes equipped with ABS.

Check out the complete technical specifications below

Engine Specifications
Type4 stroke, 270 degree crank, single overhead cam, air-oil cooled, 648cc parallel twin
Power47bhp @ 7100rpm
Torque52Nm @ 4000rpm
Bore x Stroke78mm x 67.8mm
Compression Ratio9.5:1
Gearbox6 speed
Fuel ManagementFuel injection
IgnitionDigital spark ignition – TCI
FrameSteel tubular, double cradle frame
Front Suspension41 mm front fork, 110 mm travel
Rear SuspensionTwin coil-over shocks, 88 mm travel
L x H x W2122 mm x 1165 mm x 789 mm
Ground Clearance174 mm
Seat Height804 mm
Tank Capacity13.7 Litres
Kerb Weight (no fuel)202 kg
Rake24 degrees
Front Wheel2.50 x 18”
Rear Wheel3.50 x 18”
Front Tyre100/90-18
Rear Tyre130/70-18
Front Brake320 mm disc, ABS
Rear Brake240 mm disc, ABS

Motoroids Comments
(0 Comments)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. All the fields are required.

Sign in with Google