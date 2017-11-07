EICMA 2017: New Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Is Here!

The much talked about Royal Enfield 750 is infact a 650 and we’ve already reported the mechanical details about the engine. Royal Enfield will unveil two model that will draw power from the new 648cc parallel twin motor. The 650cc cafe racer shares styling cues with the Royal Enfield Continental GT, the Interceptor 650 is based on the original model from the yesteryear.
The motorcycle is built around a steel tubular, double cradle frame and features a 41 mm front fork, 110 mm travel and Twin coil-over shocks at the rear. The Interceptor 650 will be available in three colour options – Orange Crush, Ravishing Red and Silver Spectre.
Mechanically, 4 stroke, single overhead cam, air-oil cooled, 648 cc parallel twin is tuned to deliver 47 bhp of power at 7,100 rpm and peak torque of 52Nm at just 4,000rpm. Stopping power is provided by 320 mm disc upfront and a 240 mm unit at the rear. The motorcycle also comes equipped with ABS.
Check out the complete technical specifications below
|Engine Specifications
|Type
|4 stroke, 270 degree crank, single overhead cam, air-oil cooled, 648cc parallel twin
|Power
|47bhp @ 7100rpm
|Torque
|52Nm @ 4000rpm
|Bore x Stroke
|78mm x 67.8mm
|Compression Ratio
|9.5:1
|Gearbox
|6 speed
|Fuel Management
|Fuel injection
|Ignition
|Digital spark ignition – TCI
|Frame
|Steel tubular, double cradle frame
|Front Suspension
|41 mm front fork, 110 mm travel
|Rear Suspension
|Twin coil-over shocks, 88 mm travel
|L x H x W
|2122 mm x 1165 mm x 789 mm
|Ground Clearance
|174 mm
|Seat Height
|804 mm
|Tank Capacity
|13.7 Litres
|Kerb Weight (no fuel)
|202 kg
|Rake
|24 degrees
|Front Wheel
|2.50 x 18”
|Rear Wheel
|3.50 x 18”
|Front Tyre
|100/90-18
|Rear Tyre
|130/70-18
|Front Brake
|320 mm disc, ABS
|Rear Brake
|240 mm disc, ABS