EICMA 2017: New Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Is Here!

The much talked about Royal Enfield 750 is infact a 650 and we’ve already reported the mechanical details about the engine. Royal Enfield will unveil two model that will draw power from the new 648cc parallel twin motor. The 650cc cafe racer shares styling cues with the Royal Enfield Continental GT, the Interceptor 650 is based on the original model from the yesteryear.

LIVE unveiling from 2017 EICMA

The motorcycle is built around a steel tubular, double cradle frame and features a 41 mm front fork, 110 mm travel and Twin coil-over shocks at the rear. The Interceptor 650 will be available in three colour options – Orange Crush, Ravishing Red and Silver Spectre.

Mechanically, 4 stroke, single overhead cam, air-oil cooled, 648 cc parallel twin is tuned to deliver 47 bhp of power at 7,100 rpm and peak torque of 52Nm at just 4,000rpm. Stopping power is provided by 320 mm disc upfront and a 240 mm unit at the rear. The motorcycle also comes equipped with ABS.

Check out the complete technical specifications below