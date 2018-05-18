MG Motor India To Conduct Innovation Challenge At Navrachna University

MG Motor India will conduct an Innovation Challenge (Hackathon) at Navrachna University on May 23, 2018. Students from Vadodara and nearby areas are invited to participate in the Hackathon by visiting innovation.mgmotor.co.in and submitting their request by Monday, May 21, 2018.

Based on the theme: How to make automobiles and transportation services safer and greener, the hackathon will provide an opportunity for students to enhance their problem-solving skills in the automotive space and earn a chance to intern or work at MG Motor India’s facility in Halol in the future.

Shortlisted applications invited to the hackathon will work on five different problem statements related to the automotive industry outlined at the start of the event. Top 3 teams will get prizes of INR 100,000; INR 50,000 and INR 25,000 respectively.

To be held on May 23, 2018, the day-long MG Innovation Challenge (Hackathon) will cater to over 150 students to come up with creative and innovative solutions for green mobility and safe transportation. Given the proximity to the Halol plant, MG Motor chose Navrachna University as the ideal location for the event.

The ‘MG Innovation Challenge’ is a further extension of the ‘MG Drives Innovation’ program, which was launched in partnership with TiE, Delhi NCR, in December 2017. As part of its commitment to community development around where its manufacturing facility is located, MG had also sponsored the MG Vadodara Marathon earlier in 2018.

Note: Images are for representation purpose only