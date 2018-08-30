New 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Facelift India Launch Scheduled On September 20

The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class Facelift is set to arrive in the Indian market very soon. Mercedes-Benz India has announced that the new C-Class Facelift will be launched in India on September 20, 2018.

In its latest avatar, the sedan will feature minor updates to the exterior and the interior. For starters, the new 2018 C-Class Facelift will get new full-LED headlight, and a new front bumper. From the sides, the sedan will feature new alloy wheel design while at the rear will be new LED tail lights. Inside, the new C-Class Facelift will feature a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, a new steering wheel with touch control buttons (already seen on the more premium S-Class and the E-Class) and a 10.25 inch infotainment system.

The bigger changes, however, are on the mechanical front. Internationally, the new 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class comes equipped with a new 1.5-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engines. All models come with a 9G-Tronic Plus nine-speed automatic transmission as standard.

The C 200 features a 1.5-litre petrol engine which produces 184 hp of power and 280 Nm of torque

The C 300 has a 2.0-litre petrol engine which generates 254 hp and 370 Nm of torque

The C 220 d uses a new 2.0-litre diesel engine with an output of 194 hp and 400 Nm of torque

The C 300d uses new 2.0-litre diesel engine which generates 245hp of power and 500 Nm of torque

