Mercedes-Benz Inaugurates One Of Largest Luxury Car Service Facility In South India

Mercedes-Benz bolstered its service network expansion in Tier II markets by inaugurating a world-class service facility in Coimbatore. Mercedes-Benz inaugurated one of its largest luxury service facility, Sundaram Motors, spread across an extensive area of 80,000 sq. ft., in one of the fastest emerging markets in Tamil Nadu.

The service facility is strategically located in the automobile hub of Coimbatore, which will serve as one-stop-shop destination for all customer service requirements in the region. The facility was inaugurated by Santosh Iyer, Vice President – Customer Services and Corporate Affairs, Mercedes-Benz India and Sharath Vijayaraghavan, Executive Director, Sundaram Motors.

The service facility is one of the largest in India. It holds 26 service bays for preventive maintenance and body & paint. With an investment of INR 16 crores, the facility was constructed in a short span of 15 months and is located at SFNo.514/2A &SFNo.515/1a1, No.1/166 Pollachi Road, Eachanari Post, Coimbatore – 641021.

Speaking on the occasion, Santosh Iyer, Vice President – Customer Services and Corporate Affairs, Mercedes-Benz India, said that the service differentiation has been Mercedes-Benz’s key focus area and the Company is glad this strategy has worked well for the customers. A robust service network and multiple customer touch-points has allowed Mercedes-Benz to remain closer to the customer, resulting in delightful experience and loyalty.

The brand’s focus on emerging Tier II markets like Coimbatore, is going to play a significant role in its future growth story. With 31 facilities across 13 cities, South India remains one of Mercedes-Benz’s key markets and will witness continued network expansion and focused growth.